Juhi Chawla shares video of enjoying on vacation in Florence

Juhi Chawla shares throwback photo of reading a fan mail
Juhi Chawla, who is active on social media, recently tweeted a throwback...
Juhi Chawla is an Indian actress, film producer, and entrepreneur. After she won the Miss India contest in 1984, she became known as one of the top actresses.
Juhi shared a cheerful video of herself walking around Florence, Italy. The actor is enjoying her Monday in the historic town in Italy. In the background of the video, there were a lot of tourists walking around the streets of Florence. On a cloudy day, Juhi went out wearing a white shirt with an orange scarf.
#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/i8eV6al2Hu
— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) July 25, 2022
