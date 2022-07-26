Juhi Chawla shares video of enjoying on vacation in Florence

Juhi Chawla is an Indian actress.

Juhi shared a cheerful video of herself walking around Florence, Italy.

The actor is enjoying her Monday in the historic town in Italy.

Advertisement

Juhi Chawla is an Indian actress, film producer, and entrepreneur. After she won the Miss India contest in 1984, she became known as one of the top actresses.

Juhi shared a cheerful video of herself walking around Florence, Italy. The actor is enjoying her Monday in the historic town in Italy. In the background of the video, there were a lot of tourists walking around the streets of Florence. On a cloudy day, Juhi went out wearing a white shirt with an orange scarf.

Advertisement