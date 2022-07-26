Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, and Bobby Deol share great moment

Advertisement
On Monday, actor Sunny Deol added a fresh photo of himself, his father Dharmendra, and his brother Bobby Deol on Instagram. As he posed on a sofa with the two Deol brothers, he said that life is all about love and being loved.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Happiness is loving and being loved. That’s what life is. #life #love #loved.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

In the comments section, a fan replied to the post by calling them the “best family.” “Lots of love” was written by another person. One more fan wrote, “Woooo ek se bhadkar ek………super family (each one is better than the other).” “You three are fire, sir” was also said. “Dharam ke Veer Putra” was another name for it.

