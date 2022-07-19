Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returns from the latter’s birthday week

Katrina Kaif and her husband have returned to the area following her birthday week.

The duo was earlier seen holding hands while heading through the airport.

In T-shirts and jeans, Vicky and Katrina kept things comfortable and informal.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have returned to the area following her birthday week. The duo was earlier seen holding hands while heading through the airport.

Also Read Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shows their tropical tans as they return to Mumbai from their vacay Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of Hollywood's most admired couples....

Look at this:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by ETimes (@etimes) Advertisement

In T-shirts and jeans, Vicky and Katrina kept things comfortable and informal. Vicky looked super cool in white, while Katrina looked adorable in a purple one. Both twinned in dark shades, strolled side by side, and donned coronavirus protection masks.

Earlier, Katrina gave a glimpse of the birthday celebration she attended while vacationing in the Maldives. She posted enchanted images with her husband Kaushal and their friends.

Also Read Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif react SURPRISINGLY after Farah Khan says the former has found someone else Farah Khan posted a picture with Vicky Kaushal on her Instagram stories...

During Vicky’s birthday, Katrina celebrated his big day at their NYC vacay. Sharing a bunch of romantic pictures with him, she wrote, ‘New York Wala Birthday My love Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER’.

While waiting for the release of other projects, such as “Phone Bhoot” and “Tiger 3,” among others, Katrina Kaif is working on her upcoming film, “Merry Christmas” in the meantime.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky are presently filming his untitled next.