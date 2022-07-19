Advertisement
Edition: English
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returns from the latter's birthday week

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returns from the latter's birthday week

  • Katrina Kaif and her husband have returned to the area following her birthday week.
  • The duo was earlier seen holding hands while heading through the airport.
  • In T-shirts and jeans, Vicky and Katrina kept things comfortable and informal.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have returned to the area following her birthday week. The duo was earlier seen holding hands while heading through the airport.

In T-shirts and jeans, Vicky and Katrina kept things comfortable and informal. Vicky looked super cool in white, while Katrina looked adorable in a purple one. Both twinned in dark shades, strolled side by side, and donned coronavirus protection masks.

Earlier, Katrina gave a glimpse of the birthday celebration she attended while vacationing in the Maldives. She posted enchanted images with her husband Kaushal and their friends.

During Vicky’s birthday, Katrina celebrated his big day at their NYC vacay. Sharing a bunch of romantic pictures with him, she wrote, ‘New York Wala Birthday My love Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER’.

While waiting for the release of other projects, such as “Phone Bhoot” and “Tiger 3,” among others, Katrina Kaif is working on her upcoming film, “Merry Christmas” in the meantime.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky are presently filming his untitled next.

