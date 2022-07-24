Yami Gautam: Aditya Dhar cast her in different role when Bollywood was typecasting her

Yami Gautam has been in the movie industry for 10 years.

She is known predominantly for her work in Hindi films.

Aditya Dhar’s decision to cast her in Uri changed her career path.

Advertisement

Yami Gautam Dhar is an Indian actress known predominantly for her work in Hindi films. She became well-known after she did some commercials for Glow & Lovely, and she started acting in TV shows.

Yami Gautam has been in the movie industry for 10 years. She has been in a lot of successful movies since her first role in Vicky Donor. But in recent movies like Dasvi, A Thursday, and Bala, Yami has also tried out different roles and characters. In a recent interview, the actor said that she didn’t get these kinds of roles for a long time and that it was Aditya Dhar’s decision to cast her in Uri that changed that. Yami and Aditya finally got married in 2021.

She said, “More than advice, it’s a discussion. I have a habit of discussing with people I’m close with I still do that with my mom, my dad, and of course, Aditya and I really value his perspective. He has a mind, which is full of brilliant ideas and some really unique perspectives. He cast me in a film at a time when no one saw me pulling it off even though I made my debut with a film like Vicky Donor.”

“I was only being offered certain types of roles, but he cast me in a different character. That same year (2019), Bala happened. So he’s someone who has a mind like that and he will never go the cliche way. He will always like to break what he’s already done and move on and have a totally different outlook. So it’s about exchanging ideas and then based on those, you make your own decision.”