For ‘Chumma Chumma,’ Aayush Sharma seems to do his tapori dance again, just like he did for ‘Bhai Ka Birthday,’ which was a huge hit because of its country and street style charm. Aayush Sharma always shows new sides of his skills that are interesting and show how versatile he is. From romance to dance, Aayush’s many projects are impressing the public. In ‘Pehli Pehli Baarish,’ Aayush played a serious, romantic character that won over the audience. In ‘Chumma Chumma,’ he plays a fun character. Aayush Sharma owns the dance floor with his electrifying moves in the lively and exciting song, matching steps with dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan.

When Aayush talked about the song, he said, “The song is interesting because it’s in a style that I like to dance to. Even though I like big dance tracks, I wasn’t sure if I would be able to do this, but Vishnu sir was so supportive. I’ve always liked these big dance tracks, and it was exciting to finally be a part of them. I was pretty scared of Shakti because her level of dancing is so hard to match, but both Vishnu Sir and Shakti were very kind and patient with me during the whole shoot. I’ve always wanted to work with Vinod Sir, and “Chumma Chumma” gave us the chance to do so. The video is looking great, and Vishnu Sir has given the song a lot of colour and life. I can’t wait to see how people react now.”

From the guy-next-door lover boy in LoveYatri to the scary gangster in Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush showed a lot of growth, both physically and by showing how versatile he could be in roles that couldn’t be more different. Aayush became known as a dedicated and hardworking actor who earned the praise of both critics and audiences by taking on challenging roles and doing well in them.

As he prepares for projects that haven’t been announced yet, Aayush Sharma has gotten people excited to see him in yet another experimental role.