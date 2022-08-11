Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan dolled up in green for the Raksha Bandhan celebration

Kareena Kapoor Khan dolled up in green for the Raksha Bandhan celebration

Articles
Kareena Kapoor Khan dolled up in green for the Raksha Bandhan celebration

Kareena Kapoor

  • Due to the release of her eagerly anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha today, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently all over the internet.
  • Forrest Gump (1994), an official version of the Academy Award-winning movie with Tom Hanks as the lead.
  • In addition to Aamir Khan, Secret Superstar was directed by Advait Chandan.
Due to the release of her eagerly anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha today, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently all over the internet.

Along with South star Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh, Aamir Khan also plays the lead in the movie. Forrest Gump (1994), an official version of the Academy Award–winning movie with Tom Hanks as the lead. In addition to Aamir Khan, Secret Superstar was directed by Advait Chandan. After 3 Idiots and Talaash, this will be Kareena and Aamir’s third film together.

Kareena recently went to her father Randhir Kapoor’s house to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Thursday. The Indian media caught sight of Kareena today as she ventured out into the city. She managed to pull off some huge fashion goals as usual, donning a green salwar suit with embroidery. She donned a matching mojari and silver jhumkas with it. Kareena was spotted striking various poses while donning a pair of black sunglasses. She pulled her hair back into a bun to complete her appearance.

Have look!

