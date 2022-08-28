Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Lara Dutta shows her no makeup look, see photos

Lara Dutta shows her no makeup look, see photos

Articles
Advertisement
Lara Dutta shows her no makeup look, see photos

Lara Dutta shows her no makeup look, see photos

Advertisement
  • Lara Dutta is an Indian actress.
  • Lara shared the photographs and said it’s vital to ‘get dressed and show up for yourself.
  • She wrote in the caption Keeping it real!!! This was me at 7 pm tonite, right after a killer workout that wiped me out!!!
Advertisement

Lara Dutta is an Indian actress, entrepreneur, and the winner of the Miss Universe 2000 pageant. She was previously crowned Miss Intercontinental in 1997.

Lara Dutta posted new Instagram photos. In one photo, she’s no makeup and in the other, she’s all made up. Lara shared the photographs and said it’s vital to ‘get dressed and show up- for yourself.

She wrote in caption, “Keeping it real!!! This was me at 7 pm tonite, right after a killer workout that wiped me out!!! The next image is me 2 hours later, ready to head out to celebrate my fraternity.”

“What’s the point??? Just that it’s important to know that none of us wake up looking like the way we do in the numerous glam photos you see of us!! It takes a small village to get us there!! In my case, hairdresser extraordinaire @clarabellesaldanha , my trusty makeup pouch and a favourite, jewelled tone colour.”

“No matter how your days been, it’s important to get dressed and show up- for yourself.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

Also Read

Lara Dutta tests positive for Covid-19 as her residence got sealed
Lara Dutta tests positive for Covid-19 as her residence got sealed

On Friday, news of actress Lara Dutta testing positive appeared. The actress'...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry, Meghan slammed for holding on to royal titles after docuseries
Prince Harry, Meghan slammed for holding on to royal titles after docuseries
Ali Zafar discusses practices to reduce anxiety
Ali Zafar discusses practices to reduce anxiety
Warisha Javed's heart moved by Azlan Shah's surprise wedding gift
Warisha Javed's heart moved by Azlan Shah's surprise wedding gift
Salman Faisal says ‘enough is enough’ after insulting his wife Neha Malik
Salman Faisal says ‘enough is enough’ after insulting his wife Neha Malik
Nawal Saeed shines with ethereal elegance
Nawal Saeed shines with ethereal elegance
Sabeeka Imam looks beautiful & stylish in latest bridal photoshoot
Sabeeka Imam looks beautiful & stylish in latest bridal photoshoot
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story