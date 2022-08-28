Lara Dutta shows her no makeup look, see photos

Lara Dutta is an Indian actress.

Lara Dutta is an Indian actress, entrepreneur, and the winner of the Miss Universe 2000 pageant. She was previously crowned Miss Intercontinental in 1997.

Lara Dutta posted new Instagram photos. In one photo, she’s no makeup and in the other, she’s all made up. Lara shared the photographs and said it’s vital to ‘get dressed and show up- for yourself.

She wrote in caption, “Keeping it real!!! This was me at 7 pm tonite, right after a killer workout that wiped me out!!! The next image is me 2 hours later, ready to head out to celebrate my fraternity.”

“What’s the point??? Just that it’s important to know that none of us wake up looking like the way we do in the numerous glam photos you see of us!! It takes a small village to get us there!! In my case, hairdresser extraordinaire @clarabellesaldanha , my trusty makeup pouch and a favourite, jewelled tone colour.”

“No matter how your days been, it’s important to get dressed and show up- for yourself.”

