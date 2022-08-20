Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani snapped outside Johar’s office

For their romance, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been in the news.

The actress is frequently photographed approaching and leaving Sid’s residence in the city.

Sid and Kiara left their house on Saturday night to go to Karan Johar’s workplace in the city.

Sid dressed appropriately in a red zipper jacket, while Kiara looked lovely in a comfy white t-shirt. The pair additionally posed for photographers inside their car. The two were also seen chatting happily in their automobile by the photographers.In the meantime, Karan Johar recently revealed on his talk programme “Koffee With Karan 7” that actor Sid is dating his “Shershaah” co-star Kiara.

On the subject of work, there have been rumours that Sid and Kiara may reunite for one more movie following “Shershaah.”

The upcoming episode of Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s online series “The Indian Police Force” will include Sidharth. Kiara, on the other hand, last appeared alongside Kartik Aaryan in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”