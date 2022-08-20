Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani snapped outside Johar’s office

Sidharth Malhotra on bagging Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force: I called him
Rohit Shetty's first work on the digital platform is a web series....
For their romance, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been in the news. The actress is frequently photographed approaching and leaving Sid’s residence in the city. Sid and Kiara left their house on Saturday night to go to Karan Johar’s workplace in the city.
On the subject of work, there have been rumours that Sid and Kiara may reunite for one more movie following “Shershaah.”
The upcoming episode of Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s online series “The Indian Police Force” will include Sidharth. Kiara, on the other hand, last appeared alongside Kartik Aaryan in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”
Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Gossip News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.