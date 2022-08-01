Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Who is Kareena Kapoor Khan? Know everything about the Diva

Who is Kareena Kapoor Khan? Know everything about the Diva

Articles
Advertisement
Who is Kareena Kapoor Khan? Know everything about the Diva
Advertisement
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan was born in September 1980 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.
  • She is considered as a part of the most generously compensated entertainers in the Bollywood business.
  • She has won the hearts of individuals by showing her great acting in numerous effective Hindi movies.
Advertisement

Introduction

Kareena Kapoor Khan was brought into the world in September 1980 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She is a well known entertainer, model, actress, and a Diva. She has won the hearts of individuals by showing her great acting in numerous Bollywood movies. Then again, this young lady is likewise considered as a part of the most generously compensated entertainers in the B-twon.

Furthermore, what many individuals probably won’t know is that she is the little girl of popular entertainers Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the younger sister to another famous actress Karisma Kapoor. In commendation of this young lady, it won’t be wrong to say that she entered the field of acting due to her energy. And she really buckled down constantly to make her spot in the showbiz business. Also, today everybody on the planet even those that don’t speak hindi knows her as Bebo.

Kareena Kapoor’s Husband, Kids, and Family

She is the granddaughter of entertainer and movie producer Raj Kapoor. Also, then again, she is the niece of the fruitful entertainer in Indian industry, Rishi Kapoor. What’s more, intriguing is that her dad has a place with a Punjabi family while her assistance has a place with a Sindhi and British family. What’s more, it wouldn’t be inappropriate to say that Kareena Kapoor and all her relatives have acting in their blood. The family is often targetted for nepotism, keeping in mind that his granddad and father have contributed a great deal to the development of the Bollywood business. And most of the family is in the same industry.

Kareena-Kapoor-with-her-family

Advertisement

Some time ago, the news was that Kareena Kapoor was having an unsanctioned romance with Hrithik Roshan. Alongside this, she stayed in an adoration relationship with Shahid Kapoor for quite a while. While certain individuals began saying that these two will get hitched soon. Be that as it may, unexpectedly because of a few individual reasons, the two headed out in different directions cutting off their long romance.

Kareena Kapoor began her wedded life on 16 October 2012 by wedding Saif Ali Khan, the child of the Nawab group of India. This was Saif Ali Khan’s second marriage while Kareena Kapoor’s first. After nearing four years of marriage, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan brought brings a child in the world whom they named Taimur Ali Khan. Last year Kareena Kapoor became the mother for the second time and she named him Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor

  • Father Name: Randhir Kapoor (Actor)
  • Mother Name: Babita (Actress)
    • Advertisement
  • Brother Name: None
  • Sister Name: Karishma Kapoor (Actress)
  • Husband Name: Saif Ali Khan (Actor)
  • Affairs/Boyfriend: Shahid Kapoor (Actor), Hrithik Roshan (Actor) and Saif Ali Khan (Actor)
  • Kids Name: Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Qualificitaion, Education

Kareena Kapoor began her essential eduction at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai and afterward she finished her graduation from Welham Girls’ School, Dehradun. Subsequent to finishing her graduation, Kareena additionally concentrated on trade at MithiBai College for a long time. And afterward she went to Harvard Summer School in the United States to do a late spring course in microcomputers. From that point onward, she was likewise took admission to seek after a regulation degree from Government Law College, Mumbai.

Nonetheless, when Kareena Kapoor was concentrating on in her most memorable year, she got the desire to act. Since she used to see herself in the enviornment during her experience growing up and dozing around evening time. Also, hence, she started preparing at the acting establishment in Mumbai under the direction of Kishore Namit Kapoor. When he saw her acting, he knew that this young lady would go far in this industry.

Kareena Kapoor Movies, Awards, and Career

Kareena Kapoor began her acting vocation in the year 2000 and was found in the film Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan. She additionally won the Best Female Debut Award at the Filmfare Awards. Also, here we share something fascinating with you prior to working in the film Refugee, she began her acting profession with the film Kaho Na Pyar Hai however because of some misconception, she left that film. Subsequent to acting in her debut film, she showed up in the film Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai inverse entertainer Tushar Kapoor. However, she rose to the levels of acclaim by acting in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Kareena Kapoor

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Movies List

  • Refugee (2000)
  • Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001)
  • Yaadein (2001)
  • Ajnabee (2001)
    • Advertisement
  • Asoka (2001)
  • Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
  • Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002)
  • Jeena Sirf Merre Liyee (2002)
  • Talaash: The Hunt Begins (2003)
  • Khushi (2003)
    • Advertisement
  • Mein Prem Ki Dewani Hoon (2003)
  • LOC Kargil (2003)
  • Chameli (2003)
  • Yuva (2003)
  • Dev (2004)
  • Fida Aitraaz (2004)
    • Advertisement
  • Hulchul (2004)
  • Bewafaa (2004)
  • Kyon Ki (2005)
  • Dosti: Friends Forever (2005)
  • 36 China Town (2005)
  • Chup Chup Ke (2005)
    • Advertisement
  • Omkara (2006)
  • Don (2006)
  • Kya Love Story Hai (2007)
  • Jab We Met (2007)
  • Halla Bol (2008)
  • Tashan (2008)
    • Advertisement
  • Roadside Romeo (2008)
  • Golmaal Returns (2008)
  • Lucky By Chance (2008)
  • Billu (2008)
  • Kambakkhat Ishq (2008)
  • Main Aurr Mrs. Khanna
    • Advertisement
  • Kurbaan (2009)
  • 3 Idiots (2009)
  • Milenge Milenge (2010)
  • We Are Family (2010)
  • Golmaal 3 (2010)
  • Bodyguard (2011)
    • Advertisement
  • Ra. One (2011)
  • Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)
  • Agent Vinod (2012)
  • Rowdy Rathore (2012)
  • Heroine (2012)
  • Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)
    • Advertisement
  • Dabangg 2 (2012)
  • Bombay Talkies (2013)
  • Satyagraha (2013)
  • Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013)
  • Singham Returns (2013)
  • The Shaukeens (2014)
    • Advertisement
  • Happy Ending (2014)
  • Gabbar Is Back (2015)
  • Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
  • Brothers (2015)
  • Ki & Ka (2016)
  • Udta Punjab (2016)
    • Advertisement
  • Veere Di Wedding (2018)
  • Good Newzz (2020
  • Angrezi Medium (2020)
  • Lal Singh Chaddha (2022)

Kareena Kapoor Television

Advertisement
  • Bollywood im Alpenrausch
  • The Indian Food Wisdom and The Art
  • Of Eating Right
  • Bollywood and Beyond: A century of Indian Cinema
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor’s Physical Appearance, Net Worth, and Car Collection

  • Birthday: 21st September 1980.
  • Age 41 years (As of August 2022).
  • Height: 163 cm OR 5 feet 4 inches.
  • Weight: 55 KG.
    • Advertisement
  • Figure Measurement: 36-27-34.
  • Net Worth $65 Million (Approx, as of 2021).
  • Car Collection: BMW 7 Series, LX 470 SUV.

Kareena Kapoor Biography/Wiki

NameKareena Kapoor Khan
NicknameBebo
Profession(s)Actress, Model, and Dancer
Debut TV ShowRefugee

Physical Stats and More

Height (Approx.)Centimeters: 163 cm
Meters: 1.63 m
Feet Inches: 5 feet 4 inches
Weight (Approx.)55Kg
Eye ColourHazel Green
Hair ColourDark Brown
Body Measurement36-27-34
Bust Size36
Waist Size27
Hip Size34

Personal Life

Date of Birth21st September 1980
Birth PalaceMumbai, Maharastra, India
HometownMumbai, Maharastra, India
Residence/AddressFortune Heights, Bandra West, Mumbai
NationalityIndian
Age41 years (as of 2022)
Star Sign/Zodiac SignVirgo
ReligionHinduism
HobbiesYoga, Reading, and Swimming

Education and Qualifications

SchoolJamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai
Welham Girl’s School, Dehradun
College/UniversityMithibai College, Mumbai
QualificationCollege Dropout

Relationship and More

Advertisement
Marital StatusMarried to Saif Ali Khan
Affairs/BoyfriendHrithik Roshan (Actor)
Shahid Kapoor (Actor)
Saif Ali Khan (Actor)

Family

ParentsFather – Randhir Kapoor (Actor)
Mother – Babita (Actress)
SiblingsSister – Karishma Kapoor (Actress)
Brother – None
Husband/SpouseSaif Ali Khan
Wedding Date16th October 2012
ChildrenSon – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan
Daughter – N/A

Favourite Things

Favourite ActorShah Rukh Khan
Favourite ActressMeena Kumari and Kajol
Favourite FoodPasta, Dal Chawal, and Spaghetti
Favourite FilmsCat On A Hot Tin Roff, Love Story, Breakfast At Tiffany’s, Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Bobby, Awara, and Sangam
Favourite Holiday DestinationMauritius, Switzerland, and London
Favourite SportsCricket
Favourite PerfumeJean Paul Gaultier’s Calssique
Favourite Fashion DesignerManish Malhotra
Advertisement

Source of Income, Net Worth, and Car Collection

Net Worth$65 Million (Approx. as of 2021)
Salary10-11 Crores INR per film
Car CollectionBMW 7 Series, LX 470 SUV

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Some Facts About Kareena Kapoor

  • Relatively few individuals realize that Kareena Kapoor’s name was taken from the well known book Anna Karenina, which her mom used to read during her pregnancy.
  • Kareena Kapoor is viewed as one of the main Indian entertainers who has likewise won the Filmfare Award multiple times.
    • Advertisement
  • In the year 2014, Kareena Kapoor began working with UNICEF, in light of which she maintained that quality training should be normal in India.
  • Kareena facilitated a cause supper in which she brought up assets for oppressed kids and furthermore sent off Child-Friendly School and Systems (CFSS) bundle.
  • Many individuals don’t realize that Kareena Kapoor has done the work of voiceover in many movies including the hit film Girl Rising, Woh Padhegi and Woh Udegi, and so forth.
  • Kareena Kapoor has additionally distributed an article for the popular Indian site previously and she composed an article (Let’s Save Our Newborn Babies) for infants.
  • In November 2003, Kareena Kapoor worked for raising support at the World Youth Peace Summit.
  • For NDTV’s unscripted TV drama Jai Jawaan, Kareena Kapoor partook in an extraordinary program for Indian soldiers on the Holi weekend.
    • Advertisement
  • In the year 2010, Kareena Kapoor embraced a town in Madhya Pradesh named Chanri and guaranteed individuals there that their town will currently have continuous power.
  • Here we let you know something fascinating Saif Ali Khan proposed to Kareena Kapoor two times in Paris, France, when he proposed in a bar shop and the second time he proposed in Notre Dame Church.
  • What’s more, he picked Paris simply because his dad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi proposed to his better half Sharmila Tagore on a similar land.

Also Read

Aamir Khan: Son Junaid Khan up for lead auditions in his movie
Aamir Khan: Son Junaid Khan up for lead auditions in his movie

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is slated for cinema release on 11...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story