Who is Kareena Kapoor Khan? Know everything about the Diva

Kareena Kapoor Khan was brought into the world in September 1980 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She is a well known entertainer, model, actress, and a Diva. She has won the hearts of individuals by showing her great acting in numerous Bollywood movies. Then again, this young lady is likewise considered as a part of the most generously compensated entertainers in the B-twon.
Furthermore, what many individuals probably won’t know is that she is the little girl of popular entertainers Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the younger sister to another famous actress Karisma Kapoor. In commendation of this young lady, it won’t be wrong to say that she entered the field of acting due to her energy. And she really buckled down constantly to make her spot in the showbiz business. Also, today everybody on the planet even those that don’t speak hindi knows her as Bebo.
She is the granddaughter of entertainer and movie producer Raj Kapoor. Also, then again, she is the niece of the fruitful entertainer in Indian industry, Rishi Kapoor. What’s more, intriguing is that her dad has a place with a Punjabi family while her assistance has a place with a Sindhi and British family. What’s more, it wouldn’t be inappropriate to say that Kareena Kapoor and all her relatives have acting in their blood. The family is often targetted for nepotism, keeping in mind that his granddad and father have contributed a great deal to the development of the Bollywood business. And most of the family is in the same industry.
Some time ago, the news was that Kareena Kapoor was having an unsanctioned romance with Hrithik Roshan. Alongside this, she stayed in an adoration relationship with Shahid Kapoor for quite a while. While certain individuals began saying that these two will get hitched soon. Be that as it may, unexpectedly because of a few individual reasons, the two headed out in different directions cutting off their long romance.
Kareena Kapoor began her wedded life on 16 October 2012 by wedding Saif Ali Khan, the child of the Nawab group of India. This was Saif Ali Khan’s second marriage while Kareena Kapoor’s first. After nearing four years of marriage, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan brought brings a child in the world whom they named Taimur Ali Khan. Last year Kareena Kapoor became the mother for the second time and she named him Jeh.
Kareena Kapoor began her essential eduction at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai and afterward she finished her graduation from Welham Girls’ School, Dehradun. Subsequent to finishing her graduation, Kareena additionally concentrated on trade at MithiBai College for a long time. And afterward she went to Harvard Summer School in the United States to do a late spring course in microcomputers. From that point onward, she was likewise took admission to seek after a regulation degree from Government Law College, Mumbai.
Nonetheless, when Kareena Kapoor was concentrating on in her most memorable year, she got the desire to act. Since she used to see herself in the enviornment during her experience growing up and dozing around evening time. Also, hence, she started preparing at the acting establishment in Mumbai under the direction of Kishore Namit Kapoor. When he saw her acting, he knew that this young lady would go far in this industry.
Kareena Kapoor began her acting vocation in the year 2000 and was found in the film Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan. She additionally won the Best Female Debut Award at the Filmfare Awards. Also, here we share something fascinating with you prior to working in the film Refugee, she began her acting profession with the film Kaho Na Pyar Hai however because of some misconception, she left that film. Subsequent to acting in her debut film, she showed up in the film Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai inverse entertainer Tushar Kapoor. However, she rose to the levels of acclaim by acting in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
|Name
|Kareena Kapoor Khan
|Nickname
|Bebo
|Profession(s)
|Actress, Model, and Dancer
|Debut TV Show
|Refugee
|Height (Approx.)
|Centimeters: 163 cm
Meters: 1.63 m
Feet Inches: 5 feet 4 inches
|Weight (Approx.)
|55Kg
|Eye Colour
|Hazel Green
|Hair Colour
|Dark Brown
|Body Measurement
|36-27-34
|Bust Size
|36
|Waist Size
|27
|Hip Size
|34
|Date of Birth
|21st September 1980
|Birth Palace
|Mumbai, Maharastra, India
|Hometown
|Mumbai, Maharastra, India
|Residence/Address
|Fortune Heights, Bandra West, Mumbai
|Nationality
|Indian
|Age
|41 years (as of 2022)
|Star Sign/Zodiac Sign
|Virgo
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Hobbies
|Yoga, Reading, and Swimming
|School
|Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai
Welham Girl’s School, Dehradun
|College/University
|Mithibai College, Mumbai
|Qualification
|College Dropout
|Marital Status
|Married to Saif Ali Khan
|Affairs/Boyfriend
|Hrithik Roshan (Actor)
Shahid Kapoor (Actor)
Saif Ali Khan (Actor)
|Parents
|Father – Randhir Kapoor (Actor)
Mother – Babita (Actress)
|Siblings
|Sister – Karishma Kapoor (Actress)
Brother – None
|Husband/Spouse
|Saif Ali Khan
|Wedding Date
|16th October 2012
|Children
|Son – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan
Daughter – N/A
|Favourite Actor
|Shah Rukh Khan
|Favourite Actress
|Meena Kumari and Kajol
|Favourite Food
|Pasta, Dal Chawal, and Spaghetti
|Favourite Films
|Cat On A Hot Tin Roff, Love Story, Breakfast At Tiffany’s, Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Bobby, Awara, and Sangam
|Favourite Holiday Destination
|Mauritius, Switzerland, and London
|Favourite Sports
|Cricket
|Favourite Perfume
|Jean Paul Gaultier’s Calssique
|Favourite Fashion Designer
|Manish Malhotra
|Net Worth
|$65 Million (Approx. as of 2021)
|Salary
|10-11 Crores INR per film
|Car Collection
|BMW 7 Series, LX 470 SUV
