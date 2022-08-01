Who is Kareena Kapoor Khan? Know everything about the Diva

Kareena Kapoor Khan was born in September 1980 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Introduction

Kareena Kapoor Khan was brought into the world in September 1980 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She is a well known entertainer, model, actress, and a Diva. She has won the hearts of individuals by showing her great acting in numerous Bollywood movies. Then again, this young lady is likewise considered as a part of the most generously compensated entertainers in the B-twon.

Furthermore, what many individuals probably won’t know is that she is the little girl of popular entertainers Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the younger sister to another famous actress Karisma Kapoor. In commendation of this young lady, it won’t be wrong to say that she entered the field of acting due to her energy. And she really buckled down constantly to make her spot in the showbiz business. Also, today everybody on the planet even those that don’t speak hindi knows her as Bebo.

Kareena Kapoor’s Husband, Kids, and Family

She is the granddaughter of entertainer and movie producer Raj Kapoor. Also, then again, she is the niece of the fruitful entertainer in Indian industry, Rishi Kapoor. What’s more, intriguing is that her dad has a place with a Punjabi family while her assistance has a place with a Sindhi and British family. What’s more, it wouldn’t be inappropriate to say that Kareena Kapoor and all her relatives have acting in their blood. The family is often targetted for nepotism, keeping in mind that his granddad and father have contributed a great deal to the development of the Bollywood business. And most of the family is in the same industry.

Some time ago, the news was that Kareena Kapoor was having an unsanctioned romance with Hrithik Roshan. Alongside this, she stayed in an adoration relationship with Shahid Kapoor for quite a while. While certain individuals began saying that these two will get hitched soon. Be that as it may, unexpectedly because of a few individual reasons, the two headed out in different directions cutting off their long romance.

Kareena Kapoor began her wedded life on 16 October 2012 by wedding Saif Ali Khan, the child of the Nawab group of India. This was Saif Ali Khan’s second marriage while Kareena Kapoor’s first. After nearing four years of marriage, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan brought brings a child in the world whom they named Taimur Ali Khan. Last year Kareena Kapoor became the mother for the second time and she named him Jeh.

Father Name: Randhir Kapoor (Actor)

Mother Name: Babita (Actress)

Sister Name: Karishma Kapoor (Actress)

Husband Name: Saif Ali Khan (Actor)

Affairs/Boyfriend: Shahid Kapoor (Actor), Hrithik Roshan (Actor) and Saif Ali Khan (Actor)

Kids Name: Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Qualificitaion, Education

Kareena Kapoor began her essential eduction at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai and afterward she finished her graduation from Welham Girls’ School, Dehradun. Subsequent to finishing her graduation, Kareena additionally concentrated on trade at MithiBai College for a long time. And afterward she went to Harvard Summer School in the United States to do a late spring course in microcomputers. From that point onward, she was likewise took admission to seek after a regulation degree from Government Law College, Mumbai.

Nonetheless, when Kareena Kapoor was concentrating on in her most memorable year, she got the desire to act. Since she used to see herself in the enviornment during her experience growing up and dozing around evening time. Also, hence, she started preparing at the acting establishment in Mumbai under the direction of Kishore Namit Kapoor. When he saw her acting, he knew that this young lady would go far in this industry.

Kareena Kapoor Movies, Awards, and Career

Kareena Kapoor began her acting vocation in the year 2000 and was found in the film Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan. She additionally won the Best Female Debut Award at the Filmfare Awards. Also, here we share something fascinating with you prior to working in the film Refugee, she began her acting profession with the film Kaho Na Pyar Hai however because of some misconception, she left that film. Subsequent to acting in her debut film, she showed up in the film Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai inverse entertainer Tushar Kapoor. However, she rose to the levels of acclaim by acting in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Kareena Kapoor Movies List

Refugee (2000)

Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001)

Yaadein (2001)

Ajnabee (2001)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002)

Jeena Sirf Merre Liyee (2002)

Talaash: The Hunt Begins (2003)

Khushi (2003)

LOC Kargil (2003)

Chameli (2003)

Yuva (2003)

Dev (2004)

Fida Aitraaz (2004)

Bewafaa (2004)

Kyon Ki (2005)

Dosti: Friends Forever (2005)

36 China Town (2005)

Chup Chup Ke (2005)

Don (2006)

Kya Love Story Hai (2007)

Jab We Met (2007)

Halla Bol (2008)

Tashan (2008)

Golmaal Returns (2008)

Lucky By Chance (2008)

Billu (2008)

Kambakkhat Ishq (2008)

Main Aurr Mrs. Khanna

3 Idiots (2009)

Milenge Milenge (2010)

We Are Family (2010)

Golmaal 3 (2010)

Bodyguard (2011)

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Agent Vinod (2012)

Rowdy Rathore (2012)

Heroine (2012)

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)

Bombay Talkies (2013)

Satyagraha (2013)

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013)

Singham Returns (2013)

The Shaukeens (2014)

Gabbar Is Back (2015)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Brothers (2015)

Ki & Ka (2016)

Udta Punjab (2016)

Good Newzz (2020

Angrezi Medium (2020)

Lal Singh Chaddha (2022)

Kareena Kapoor Television

Bollywood im Alpenrausch

The Indian Food Wisdom and The Art

Of Eating Right

Bollywood and Beyond: A century of Indian Cinema

Kareena Kapoor’s Physical Appearance, Net Worth, and Car Collection

Birthday: 21st September 1980.

Age 41 years (As of August 2022).

Height: 163 cm OR 5 feet 4 inches.

Weight: 55 KG.

Net Worth $65 Million (Approx, as of 2021).

Car Collection: BMW 7 Series, LX 470 SUV.

Kareena Kapoor Biography/Wiki

Name Kareena Kapoor Khan Nickname Bebo Profession(s) Actress, Model, and Dancer Debut TV Show Refugee

Physical Stats and More

Height (Approx.) Centimeters: 163 cm

Meters: 1.63 m

Feet Inches: 5 feet 4 inches Weight (Approx.) 55Kg Eye Colour Hazel Green Hair Colour Dark Brown Body Measurement 36-27-34 Bust Size 36 Waist Size 27 Hip Size 34

Personal Life

Date of Birth 21st September 1980 Birth Palace Mumbai, Maharastra, India Hometown Mumbai, Maharastra, India Residence/Address Fortune Heights, Bandra West, Mumbai Nationality Indian Age 41 years (as of 2022) Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Virgo Religion Hinduism Hobbies Yoga, Reading, and Swimming

Education and Qualifications

School Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai

Welham Girl’s School, Dehradun College/University Mithibai College, Mumbai Qualification College Dropout

Relationship and More

Marital Status Married to Saif Ali Khan Affairs/Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan (Actor)

Shahid Kapoor (Actor)

Saif Ali Khan (Actor)

Family

Parents Father – Randhir Kapoor (Actor)

Mother – Babita (Actress) Siblings Sister – Karishma Kapoor (Actress)

Brother – None Husband/Spouse Saif Ali Khan Wedding Date 16th October 2012 Children Son – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan

Daughter – N/A

Favourite Things

