Yash wants to work with ‘wonderful actor’ Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has received admiration from “KGF” star Yash, who also said that he would love to collaborate with him. In a recent interview, when asked which Bollywood actor he would like to collaborate with. The pan-Indian star responded, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui.” Yash stated in the interview: “I wish to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. I feel he is a wonderful actor.”

Nawazuddin is well-known for his roles in the “Gangs of Wasseypur” series, “Raman Raghav 2.0,” “Mom,” “Manto,” and “Serious Men.” Additionally, he has worked on web shows like “Sacred Games” and “McMafia.”

In the meantime, Nawaz has a compelling slate of upcoming movies, including “Tiku Weds Sheru,” “Noorani Chehra,” and “Adbhut.”

Naveen Kumar Gowda, better known by his stage name Yash, rose to prominence as a star actor in Kannada cinema with roles in films like “Googly,” “Raja Huli,” “Gajakesari,” “Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari,” “Masterpiece,” and “Santhu Straight Forward,” among many more.

His most recent movie, “KGF: Chapter 2,” made a splash when it came out earlier this year. The movie made over Rs 900 crore in the domestic market. Around $27 million was eventually made abroad.

