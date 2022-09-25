Chunky Panday 60th birthday attended by Aryan Khan and others

Advertisement
  • On Saturday, Chunky Panday celebrated his own birthday.
  • This year, the actor turned 60, and he threw a celebrity-studded party to celebrate.
  • The party was attended by everyone, including Aryan Khan, Navya Naveli Nana, Sonali Bendre, and Karan Johar.
On Saturday, Chunky Panday celebrated his own birthday. This year, the actor turned 60, and he threw a celebrity-studded party to celebrate. The party was attended by everyone, including Aryan Khan, Navya Naveli Nana, Sonali Bendre, and Karan Johar.

Ananya Panday, Chunky’s actress daughter, and Aryan Khan are close friends. Aryan Khan was seen coming at the celebration with a professional acquaintance. He was wearing an unbuttoned olive green shirt with matching denim and a black tee. Ananya and BFF Navya were spotted in a car together. Navya was wearing blue clothing, while Ananya was wearing a crimson dress with no sleeves. Shanaya Kapoor joined them as well, dressed in blue.

In matching black and white outfits, Shanaya’s parents, actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor, also attended the party. Additionally seen were actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia. Sonali Bendre and her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl as well as actor Zayed Khan and his wife Malaika attended. In a track suit made of black and pink, Karan Johar joined them. Jackie Shroff was seen entering the celebration as well.

Maheep recently appeared in the web series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives with Karan Johar, Chunky’s wife Bhavana Pandey, and others. Earlier this month, the show’s second season debuted on Netflix. Jackie Shroff and Ananya also made brief appearances. Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh, the other two key performers, were not seen at the event.

In Bollywood, Chunky is a well-known comedy actor. Over the course of three decades, he has appeared in more than 100 films, including a fruitful run in Bangladeshi cinema. In 2020, he appeared in Kunal Kemmu’s online series Abhay, and he will soon appear in the Tamil film Sardar.

Bhavana Pandey, who made her acting debut in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, is married to Chunky. Ananya Panday, 23, and Rysa Panday, 18, are their two children.

