Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gerard Butler, Judi Dench to attend Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha’s wedding

Gerard Butler, Judi Dench to attend Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha’s wedding

Articles
Advertisement
Gerard Butler, Judi Dench to attend Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha’s wedding

Gerard Butler, Judi Dench to attend Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha’s wedding

Advertisement
  • The guest list for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding has finally been made public
  • it includes a number of well-known actors and actresses from the Hollywood community
  • According to various sources, the wedding invitations for the celebration in Mumbai include Judi Dench, who played Victoria in Victoria and Abdul with Ali.
Advertisement

Additionally, Ali’s co-star from the film Kandahar, Gerard Butler, will be in attendance at the wedding as a guest of honour.

Also Read

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding card is quirky. See
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding card is quirky. See

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal chose a quirky but unique wedding invitation....

In addition, Fazal has invited a number of significant production people from Hollywood as well as the cast of the web series Tehran.

The celebrations leading up to the wedding will begin on the 30th of September and continue until the 4th of October, when they will come to a close. The happy pair has set the wedding date for October 6th.

In contrast to other couples, Richa and Ali have chosen not to have a “no-phone policy” at their wedding. Instead, they want all of their guests to feel comfortable and take pleasure in every aspect of the celebration.

Also Read

Eco-friendly wedding is planned for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal
Eco-friendly wedding is planned for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

On October 6, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are scheduled to exchange...

Advertisement

According to reports, the wedding of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha was supposed to take place before the pandemic; however, it was postponed for nearly two and a half years due to the pandemic. But things are about to change as the couple is about to tie the knot and will be jetting out to Delhi any minute now.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story