The guest list for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding has finally been made public

it includes a number of well-known actors and actresses from the Hollywood community

According to various sources, the wedding invitations for the celebration in Mumbai include Judi Dench, who played Victoria in Victoria and Abdul with Ali.

Additionally, Ali’s co-star from the film Kandahar, Gerard Butler, will be in attendance at the wedding as a guest of honour.

In addition, Fazal has invited a number of significant production people from Hollywood as well as the cast of the web series Tehran.

The celebrations leading up to the wedding will begin on the 30th of September and continue until the 4th of October, when they will come to a close. The happy pair has set the wedding date for October 6th.

In contrast to other couples, Richa and Ali have chosen not to have a “no-phone policy” at their wedding. Instead, they want all of their guests to feel comfortable and take pleasure in every aspect of the celebration.

According to reports, the wedding of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha was supposed to take place before the pandemic; however, it was postponed for nearly two and a half years due to the pandemic. But things are about to change as the couple is about to tie the knot and will be jetting out to Delhi any minute now.