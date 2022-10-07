On Friday morning, veteran actor Arun Bali passed away. He was 79.

Arun Bali is well-known for his roles in several television episodes and motion pictures, including 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Panipat, and more recently, Laal Singh Chaddha and Goodbye with Aamir Khan.

Co-stars, admirers, and industry colleagues of Arun Bali posted poignant tributes to the legendary actor on social media.

Abhishek Bachchan, who has collaborated on numerous films with Arun Bali, has since written a social media message lamenting his passing.

Arun Bali and Abhishek Bachchan have been together onscreen in numerous movies, including Om Jai Jagadish, Zameen, and most recently Manmarziyaan. Abhishek Bachchan conveyed his sorrow at Arun Bali’s passing on Twitter. He expressed his sympathies to Arun Bali’s family and described him as a nice, loving man. “I was quite saddened to learn of Arun Bali Ji’s demise. An incredibly kind and compassionate man. I had the privilege of appearing onscreen beside him in multiple movies. My sympathies go out to his family. Om shanti,” Abhishek wrote.

Very sad to hear of the passing of Arun Bali Ji. A wonderfully warm and loving man. Had the pleasure to share screen space with him on several film. My condolences to his family. Om shanti. 🙏🏽 Advertisement — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) October 7, 2022

Neena Gupta, Arun Bali’s co-star in the film Goodbye, had earlier paid respect to the late actor. Years ago, she collaborated with Arun Bali on the television programme Parampara, and she remembered the first day of filming. The end of #ArunBali Years ago, I worked with Arun Bali on the Parampara series set for the first time. So happy we were able to film Goodbye recently,” she wrote.

Ankush Bali, Arun Bali’s son, told PTI that his father had Myasthenia gravis and had passed away at 4:30 a.m. today in Mumbai. He was moody for two to three days. He added that after telling the caretaker he needed to use the restroom, he wanted to sit down and never got up again.