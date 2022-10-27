Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F’s Freddy to release on OTT

Kartik Aaryan shares cute video of pet dog Katori sitting on his car
The actor Kartik Aaryan posted a video of himself and his dog...
Kartik Aaryan is soaring! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, his audience is eagerly awaiting his upcoming films. Kartik’s Freddy is anticipated. With Alaya F. The pair shot the film. The latest update suggests the makers have abandoned the theatrical release and gone OTT.
Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F’s Freddy on OTT
Today, Disney+ Hotstar announced Freddy’s direct release. The OTT platform’s Instagram confirmed the update. Kartik will play Freddy. Shashanka Ghosh directed the suspenseful thriller, produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films. It will reveal a new Kartik. The romantic thriller promises unexpected turns.
Kartik said, “I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory. I’m looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar.”
Freddy’s release date is forthcoming
He has Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada with Kriti Sanon and Freddy. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is remade. The pair finished filming in Haryana. He has Kiara Advani’s Satya Prem Ki Katha, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.