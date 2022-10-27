Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F’s Freddy to release on OTT

Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F’s Freddy to release on OTT
  • After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, his audience is eagerly awaiting his upcoming films.
  • Kartik’s Freddy is anticipated.
  • He has Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada with Kriti Sanon and Freddy.
Kartik Aaryan is soaring! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, his audience is eagerly awaiting his upcoming films. Kartik’s Freddy is anticipated. With Alaya F. The pair shot the film. The latest update suggests the makers have abandoned the theatrical release and gone OTT.

Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F’s Freddy on OTT
Today, Disney+ Hotstar announced Freddy’s direct release. The OTT platform’s Instagram confirmed the update. Kartik will play Freddy. Shashanka Ghosh directed the suspenseful thriller, produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films. It will reveal a new Kartik. The romantic thriller promises unexpected turns.

Kartik said, “I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory. I’m looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar.”

Freddy’s release date is forthcoming

He has Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada with Kriti Sanon and Freddy. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is remade. The pair finished filming in Haryana. He has Kiara Advani’s Satya Prem Ki Katha, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

