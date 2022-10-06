Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, the kids of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, have a sizable fan base.

Suhana and Aryan don’t post frequently on social media, despite the fact that their fans eagerly await updates from them there.

Suhana and Aryan were recently spotted in the city attending the special screening of the Maja Ma starring Madhuri Dixit film, much to the joy of their fans.

Videos of the siblings making a chic entrance at a Maja Ma screening quickly went popular on social media because fans hardly ever get to see the siblings together.

At the Maja Ma screening, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan spent quality time together.

Suhana and Aryan may have already been captured in photos and videos as they arrived in Mumbai for the Maja Ma special screening. The brother and sister’s choice of comfortable yet fashionable attire caught people’s attention. Suhana was spotted wearing flared denim trousers and a cropped checkered blouse, and Aryan Khan was effortlessly stylish in a white sweater and black cargo pants. Currently, we have found another video of Suhana and Aryan together, in which they can be seen having a great time.

Suhana and Aryan can be seen conversing and laughing with one another in a video that is going viral on Instagram. The two appear to be deeply involved in a conversation and appear easygoing as they converse. They are just too sweet, one user wrote in response to this lovely video, while another added “cutest siblings.”

Watch the video down below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

More A-listers who attended the Maja Ma screening

Along with Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, several famous people attended the Maja Ma premiere, including Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar. In addition to Madhuri Dixit, the cast included Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, and Srishti Shrivastava.