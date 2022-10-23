Varun, Kareena & Kartik celebrates India’s victory over Pakistan

Team India faced archrival Pakistan in a T-20 World Cup 2022 group-stage match on Sunday. Australia hosted. Cricket fans love watching these two sides play. Team India won under pressure and offered Indians an early Diwali present. Virat Kohli captivated the match.
Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others praised Virat and India after the victory.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Celebrities praised India’s victory:
Varun Dhawan played cricket with his dog, Joey. After the final ball, he leapt onto his sofa. His josh was high! he said”INDIA INDIA INDIA. Unbelievable India wins happy Diwali… Well played Pakistan. One of the best matches. King @virat.kohli.”
Kartik Aaryan posted a match-watching video on Instagram. He smiled after winning. He captioned the video, “There is only one King @virat.kohli What a match …. Well Played INDIA…HAPPY DIWALI INDEED.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
SS Rajamouli tweeted, K I N G K O H L I !!!! TAKE A BOW !!!!!”
Advertisement
K I N G K O H L I !!!!
TAKE A BOW !!!!!
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 23, 2022
Shanaya Kapoor posted Virat’s match photo on her Instagram story to wish everyone Happy Diwali.
Shanaya Kapoor Instagram.
Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “World Cup.” @imVkohli
आज तो हम world cup ही जीत गये। @imVkohli जय हिंद । 🇮🇳
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 23, 2022
Abhishek Bachchan tweeted a humorous clip from a flick. Riteish appears.
#IYKYK#banter #t20worldcup2022 @imVkohli #BleedBlue
Come on India!!
💙💪🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/h5wNkCtegw
— Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) October 23, 2022
Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan
Also Read
Read More News On
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.