Varun, Kareena & Kartik celebrates India’s victory over Pakistan

Team India faced archrival Pakistan in a T-20 World Cup 2022 group-stage match on Sunday. Australia hosted. Cricket fans love watching these two sides play. Team India won under pressure and offered Indians an early Diwali present. Virat Kohli captivated the match.

Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others praised Virat and India after the victory.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn) Advertisement

Celebrities praised India’s victory:

Varun Dhawan played cricket with his dog, Joey. After the final ball, he leapt onto his sofa. His josh was high! he said”INDIA INDIA INDIA. Unbelievable India wins happy Diwali… Well played Pakistan. One of the best matches. King @virat.kohli.”

Kartik Aaryan posted a match-watching video on Instagram. He smiled after winning. He captioned the video, “There is only one King @virat.kohli What a match …. Well Played INDIA…HAPPY DIWALI INDEED.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

SS Rajamouli tweeted, K I N G K O H L I !!!! TAKE A BOW !!!!!”

Advertisement K I N G K O H L I !!!! TAKE A BOW !!!!! — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 23, 2022

Shanaya Kapoor posted Virat’s match photo on her Instagram story to wish everyone Happy Diwali.

Shanaya Kapoor Instagram.

Advertisement

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “World Cup.” @imVkohli

आज तो हम world cup ही जीत गये। @imVkohli जय हिंद । 🇮🇳 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 23, 2022

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted a humorous clip from a flick. Riteish appears.

Advertisement

Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan

Advertisement

Also Read