 Anupam Kher & Boman Irani secret to their on-camera performance

Anupam Kher fails to buy Uunchai ticket as shows are housefull
Anupam shared a video of himself trying to purchase a cinema ticket...
Anupam Kher and Boman Irani are friends and co-stars in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. Anupam Kher and Boman Irani discuss their on-screen performance with Navika Kumar. Anupam Kher joked, “Not everyone lives their life, they exist in it.”
“Hum sabne apni apni zindagi jee hai, chahe vo utar chadav kiya hai, chahe vo mushkilat kiya hai, but muskurana nahi chorha hai,” he said.
Boman Irani added, “Once we appreciate each other’s craft, love happens.”
Box Office Uunchai starts slowly with Amitabh Bachchan. Kantara won’t stop
Uunchai starts slowly, but Kantara keeps going.
Family drama director Sooraj Barjatya directed Uunchai. After Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015, he directed this movie. Uunchai starred Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher.
