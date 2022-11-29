Advertisement
Deepika and Ranveer Singh bought a sea-facing quadruplex

Articles
  • Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bought a sea-facing quadruplex in Mumbai.
  • The new property reportedly costs Rs 119 crore.
  • Deepika has hired an interior designer from Bengaluru to decorate the place.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bought a sea-facing quadruplex in Mumbai. The new property reportedly costs Rs 119 crore. The couple’s Bandra home is near Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments and Shah Rukh Khan’s 6-story villa Mannat. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s under-construction home surfaced online on November 29.

This clip surfaced months after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Griha Pravesh puja. Ranveer Singh tweeted photos of the couple doing havan rituals in white. The Griha Pravesh was a private event, and the couple didn’t show off their new home. The couple’s 22-crore home is in Alibaugh.

Ranveer Singh said at the Filmfare Awards 2022 that his wife Padukone hired a Bengaluru interior designer. “I finally bought my own place after 12 years. Deepika has hired an interior designer from Bengaluru to decorate the place. It’s been 10 years of us being together,” he said.

Deepika and Ranveer have upcoming projects. Pathaan co-stars Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. She’s also filming Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas. Ranveer Singh’s next film, Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, opens in December. In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he’ll star opposite Alia Bhatt.

