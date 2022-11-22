Gauri Khan take son AbRam Khan out to lunch

Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam Khan are Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s children.

Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam Khan are Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s children. AbRam, like Suhana and Aryan, has a large social media following. AbRam, Shah Rukh and Gauri’s youngest son, is a city hit. AbRam smiled at the paparazzi as he and Gauri Khan ate lunch in Mumbai today.

Gauri Khan and AbRam were photographed as they arrived. Gauri wore a white top, blazer, and jeans. Her ponytail, black handbag, platform sneakers, and sunglasses completed her chic look. As they walked to the restaurant, she held her son’s hand.

AbRam was casually dressed. Before entering the restaurant, he posed and smiled for the paparazzi. Fans praised AbRam’s humility and politeness after seeing his adorable smile. One user said, “Abram so humble so calm and well behaved. Love him,” “So well behaved Abram.” said another fan. See below.

Gauri Khan shared a photo on Instagram of herself posing next to the ‘Mannat’ nameplate. “The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the nameplate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns”. she wrote. We chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting, and calm vibe for the nameplate.