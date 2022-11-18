Imran Khan make rare appearances at Ira khan’s engagement

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, is holding a packed house for her engagement celebration in Mumbai.

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, is holding a packed house for her engagement celebration in Mumbai. She walked hand in hand with her fiancé Nupur Shikhare as she made her media debut while wearing a crimson sweetheart gown. Imran Khan, Aamir Khan’s nephew, and Mansoor Khan, his cousin, were also present. Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, Aamir’s ex-wives, were also spotted with his mother Zeenat Hussain. Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, becomes engaged to lover Nupur Shikhare.

Aamir Khan wore a beige kurta and dhoti to complete his silver fox appearance. He embraced his cousin Mansoor Khan as he smiled broadly for the photographers. Imran Khan, an actor who is no longer active in movies, also made a rare presence at the occasion.

Imran Khan didn’t hesitate to pose for photos in spite of his extended absence. He wore a white shirt, a blue blazer, a red tie, and beige pants, and he looked sharp. Additionally, he gave the venue a thumbs up before entering. They are likely to be joined by numerous other famous people, friends, and family members.

Ira Khan is the child of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, his ex-wife and a film producer. Junaid Khan is her brother as well. Ira and Nupur have been dating for nearly two years. She worked out with him.

At a sporting event in September, Nupur got down on one knee and proposed to her with a ring. They posted a video of Nupur’s unexpected engagement together on Instagram with the caption, “Popeye: The answer is yes (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis). Ira: Hehe (emojis of a smiling face and a hand covering the lips) I said yes.”

They have a strong relationship and are frequently spotted together. Additionally, they have been observed spending time with one another’s families. Ira most recently celebrated Diwali alongside Nupur’s mother and other people. She continues to routinely update her fans on her life.

With a play adapted from Euripides’ Medea and produced by Sarika, Ira made her directorial debut. Hazel Keech played the lead. Aamir, on the other hand, was most recently spotted in Laal Singh Chaddha. In Kajol’s next movie Salaam Venky, he plays a cameo role.