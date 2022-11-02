Shah Rukh Khan, the “King Khan” of Bollywood, turned one year older today

His followers can’t contain their excitement as he celebrates his 57th birthday

Like every year, his supporters were seen gathering in front of his house to see him

He pleasantly surprised his followers on Tuesday night by appearing in front of them with his kid AbRam. He suddenly made a starry debut in his all-black attire, which caused the huge throng to go wild. Regarding his celebration, the actor chose a low-key supper at his home with his loved ones.

A glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday dinner is shown here.

On social media, photos from SRK’s birthday have been posted. A dinner for their close friends was held by SRK and Gauri Khan, it was exclusively revealed by Pinkvilla earlier today. A number of celebrities, including Siddharth Anand, Farah Khan, Maneesh Sharma, and Harman Baweja, attended the formal event. The manager of SRK and Farah, Pooja Dadlani, shared a photo of SRK’s birthday celebration at Mannat on Instagram. The talented choreographer who had transitioned to directing embraced her story and posted a cute photo with the birthday boy. She is seen sweetly cuddling Shah Rukh in the image. She wrote, “Along with the picture, “About last night.. #mohabbatman @iamsrk, happy birthday.” As she shares his birthday, Farah also sent birthday wishes to his manager. A gorgeous painting, a guitar, and a posh bar counter can all be seen in the image.

Look at this:

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday celebration approach

According to a source, Shah Rukh played poker with the people that showed up to Mannat for dinner. In addition, he gave them the first look at the Pathaan teaser as it had just been released. The insider added that the party went into the early hours of the morning when he cut his birthday cake just before midnight. The celebrity is anticipated to meet his followers today and express his gratitude for their unwavering support.

