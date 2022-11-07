Advertisement
Kamal Haasan Birthday: Mohanlal and Mammootty send wishes

Articles
  • On November 7, celebrities wished Vikram a happy 68th birthday.
  • Mommootty congratulated his fellow actor on social media.
  •  The star also received well-wishes from other South cinema stars.
Today’s most famous actor Kamal Haasan turned one today. On November 7, celebrities wished Vikram a happy 68th birthday. Mammootty congratulated his fellow actor on social media. Tweeted,  “Wishing you a very happy birthday dear Kamal Haasan. Have a great year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed always. #HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan.”

Superstar Mohanlal tweeted a lovely birthday wish”Wishing the legendary actor, my dear Kamal Hassan sir, a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and amaze us for many more years to come!”

In a tweet, Mahesh Babu wished Chachi 420’s star, “To one of cinema’s greatest… Happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir! Great health & happiness always.”

Khushbu Sundar wrote a touching note for Kamal Haasan, sharing photos with him “My dearest friend, sending you tons & tons of best wishes for good health, happiness and loads of success as you celebrate your birthday today. I, celebrate our friendship of respect & love. Love you Sir.”

 

 

S Shankar, who directed Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, also wished the superstar “Wishing our treasure, the multi-faceted talent @ikamalhaasan sir a very Happy Birthday!” The star also received well-wishes from other South cinema stars.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan started his birthday celebration with a big announcement. After 35 years, he’ll work with Mani Ratnam. Nayakan was their 1987 collaboration. Kamal Haasan said,  “I was equally excited 35 years before when I was about to start work with Mr. Mani Ratnam. Collaborating with a similar mindset is stimulating. This stimulation includes AR Rahman as well. Eagerly looking forward to presenting this venture with Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin.”

