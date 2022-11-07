Kamal Haasan Birthday: Mohanlal and Mammootty send wishes

On November 7, celebrities wished Vikram a happy 68th birthday.

Mommootty congratulated his fellow actor on social media.

The star also received well-wishes from other South cinema stars.

Today’s most famous actor Kamal Haasan turned one today. On November 7, celebrities wished Vikram a happy 68th birthday. Mammootty congratulated his fellow actor on social media. Tweeted, “Wishing you a very happy birthday dear Kamal Haasan. Have a great year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed always. #HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan.”

Superstar Mohanlal tweeted a lovely birthday wish”Wishing the legendary actor, my dear Kamal Hassan sir, a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and amaze us for many more years to come!”

Wishing you a very happy birthday dear @ikamalhaasan. Have a great year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed always.#HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/J6b6itO9tY — Mammootty (@mammukka) November 7, 2022

Wishing the legendary actor, my dear Kamal Hassan sir, a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and amaze us for many more years to come!@ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/yQ3R1xQcH0 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 7, 2022

In a tweet, Mahesh Babu wished Chachi 420’s star, “To one of cinema’s greatest… Happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir! Great health & happiness always.”

To one of cinema's greatest… Happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir! Great health & happiness always 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2022

Khushbu Sundar wrote a touching note for Kamal Haasan, sharing photos with him “My dearest friend, sending you tons & tons of best wishes for good health, happiness and loads of success as you celebrate your birthday today. I, celebrate our friendship of respect & love. Love you Sir.”

Happy Birthday my Guru🙏🙏🙏 @ikamalhaasan sir . Love you sir 🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️💚💚💚💚🥰 pic.twitter.com/zIh5E5TxTU — Brindha Gopal (@BrindhaGopal1) November 7, 2022

S Shankar, who directed Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, also wished the superstar “Wishing our treasure, the multi-faceted talent @ikamalhaasan sir a very Happy Birthday!” The star also received well-wishes from other South cinema stars.

Wishing our treasure, the multi-faceted talent @ikamalhaasan sir a very Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/Ra8Hze0amn — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) November 6, 2022

On the work front, Kamal Haasan started his birthday celebration with a big announcement. After 35 years, he’ll work with Mani Ratnam. Nayakan was their 1987 collaboration. Kamal Haasan said, “I was equally excited 35 years before when I was about to start work with Mr. Mani Ratnam. Collaborating with a similar mindset is stimulating. This stimulation includes AR Rahman as well. Eagerly looking forward to presenting this venture with Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin.”