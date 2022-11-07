Kamal Haasan Birthday: Mohanlal and Mammootty send wishes

Kamal Haasan begins H Vinoth’s next flim in February 2023
Kamal Haasan and the ensemble cast are filming Shankar's Indian 2 quickly....
Today’s most famous actor Kamal Haasan turned one today. On November 7, celebrities wished Vikram a happy 68th birthday. Mammootty congratulated his fellow actor on social media. Tweeted, “Wishing you a very happy birthday dear Kamal Haasan. Have a great year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed always. #HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan.”
Superstar Mohanlal tweeted a lovely birthday wish”Wishing the legendary actor, my dear Kamal Hassan sir, a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and amaze us for many more years to come!”
In a tweet, Mahesh Babu wished Chachi 420’s star, “To one of cinema’s greatest… Happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir! Great health & happiness always.”
Khushbu Sundar wrote a touching note for Kamal Haasan, sharing photos with him “My dearest friend, sending you tons & tons of best wishes for good health, happiness and loads of success as you celebrate your birthday today. I, celebrate our friendship of respect & love. Love you Sir.”
S Shankar, who directed Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, also wished the superstar “Wishing our treasure, the multi-faceted talent @ikamalhaasan sir a very Happy Birthday!” The star also received well-wishes from other South cinema stars.
On the work front, Kamal Haasan started his birthday celebration with a big announcement. After 35 years, he’ll work with Mani Ratnam. Nayakan was their 1987 collaboration. Kamal Haasan said, “I was equally excited 35 years before when I was about to start work with Mr. Mani Ratnam. Collaborating with a similar mindset is stimulating. This stimulation includes AR Rahman as well. Eagerly looking forward to presenting this venture with Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin.”
