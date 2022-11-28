Kartik Aaryan talks about how “lonely” he feels

He’s now promoting his forthcoming thriller Freddy.

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. From romantic films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama to horror comedy like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he has aced his performances. He’s now promoting his forthcoming thriller Freddy on Disney Plus Hotstar.

In an interview, Kartik Aaryan talks about Freddy. He remarked, “I have worked on the smallest of details of his character. I even had visited a dentist to learn about their profession.”

The actor also said that he was asked to’mock patients’ to match his character’s wants. “When you start behaving like a character, things do happen to you in a similar way then,” he remarked.

Kartik Aaryan told that , “I had heard about it from other actors and had read about it too. I did go through it. I won’t lie about it. I was someone who liked to spend a lot of time with his family and friends, but after Freddy, the I had become a loner for a while.”

“Suddenly I started thinking like that. I had started to get weird thoughts in my mind and there were also sleepless nights,” the Luka Chuppi actor remarked.

On the Work in Front, In February 2019, Aaryan will act with Kriti Sanon in Shehzada. Afterward, he’ll star with Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

