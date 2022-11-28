Katrina Kaif wearing a saree designed by Manish Malhotra

Advertisement
  • Sarees are a great mood-booster.
  • This Manish Malhotra saree features a relaxing pastel tone.
  • Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in a saree.
Let’s play best-dressed! While we’re still recovering from Katrina Kaif’s fringe, here’s something new. Sarees are trending, and we couldn’t be happier. A saree will make everything beautiful. As a wedding guest, this inspiration may tickle your saree-loving fancy, and if you love to bare your skin, we love this saree already.

Sarees are a great mood-booster. The Phone Bhoot actress’s Monday version was wonderful. This outfit is perfect for a daytime muhurtham or a nighttime event. This Manish Malhotra saree features a relaxing pastel tone.

Her desi style is glamorous with the chiffon saree’s sequin and beading on the border and rest of the outfit. The pink complements well. Ami Patel explains how to style a sleeveless velvet blouse. The short, plunging-neck dress featured the designer’s characteristic chevron pattern.

Some jewellery is unquestionably a popular favourite. Add Manish’s earrings by Raniwala 1881 and a Kada by Maya Sanghavi Jewels. Your princess story can be completed with minimal makeup and light curls or waves. Katrina wore pink glossy lipstick, black eyeliner, eyeshadow, and blush. False eyelashes can raise your lashes and fill or darken your brows with brown colour. This look works well with subtle smoky eyeshadow. Her lustrous hair was fashioned with a centre part and waves. You can add glam with tousled waves and pink nail polish.

