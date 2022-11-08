Advertisement
Edition: English
Salman Khan fulfils Nikhat Zareen’s dream with THIS gesture

Articles
  • Boxer Nikhat Zareen, who won the 52kg World Championship gold for India.
  • In interviews, she said meeting him was her dream.
  • Nikhat tweeted a video of Salman today.
Boxer Nikhat Zareen, who won the 52kg World Championship gold for India in May 2022, admires Salman Khan. In interviews, she said meeting him was her dream. She lived her dream, it seems. Nikhat tweeted a video of Salman today. The duo covered his 1991 song Saathiya Ye Tune Kya Kiya.

Salman Khan’s thoughtfulness toward Nikhat Zareen

Nikhat tweeted the video and a lovely note. Her “fan moment” Nikhat and Salman are seen dancing in the video. Boxer’s video expressions say it all. Nikhat wears a blue athleisure while Salman wears a white shirt and black pants.”Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua @BeingSalmanKhan #fanmoment #dreamcometrue #salmankhan.”  she wrote on Twitter.

See

The video excited fans. Fan:”Congrats. You deserve more than anyone else to meet him personally.”  wrote another fan. “Congratulations champ. You deserve it. Your expressions.”

Nikhat Zareen thanked Salman Khan
Salman congratulated Nikhat after she won big in May. Nikhat replied, “Being a die hard fan girl, It’s one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I’m so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special . I’ll savour this moment forever in my heart.” The Tiger Zinda Hai then replied, , “Just don’t knock me out . Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone.”

On Work in front, Salman is filming Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz Gill and Pooja Hegde also star. Tiger 3 co-stars Katrina Kaif. Kick 2 will feature him and Jacqueline Fernandez.

