Sanjana Sanghi to Star with Pankaj Tripathi in Film

Sanjana Sanghi has come a long way since Rockstar. Later, she starred as the female lead in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara. Sanjana loves updating social media. She recently posted a photo of herself reading a script. The young girl will appear in Anirudh Roy Choudhary’s flick, who made ‘Pink’

According to Bollywood Hungama sources, “Yes, Sanjana has been signed on for the venture and will be seen sharing screen space with Pankaj Tripathi and Parvathy Thiruvothu. Besides these three, the film will also include a few other names, which the makers are keeping under wraps for now. The untitled venture will be directed by Anirudh Roy Choudhary of Pink fame, and will be produced under the Wiz Films banner which is also developing the docu-series on Salman Khan, Beyond The Star.”

“Right now only the cast and story have been locked. Pre-production will begin shortly. For now, an official announcement of the venture will be made in the coming days.” the person said. Soon comes pre-production. In the next days, a formal announcement will be made.

Sanjana Sanghi appeared in Kapil Verma’s Rashtra Kavach Om with Aditya Roy Kapoor. The movie was panned. Tarun Dudeja’s Dhak Dhak, starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is in the Rockstar actress’s pipeline. The film would follow four ladies on a self-discovery trek to the world’s highest motorable pass.

