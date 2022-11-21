Virat Kohli-Anushka come back from Uttarakhand in Casual

Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the airport with their daughter Vamika.

Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the airport with their daughter Vamika. In recent days, photos of Anushka and Virat with fans in Uttarakhand went viral on social media. Now, after quality time together, the couple has returned to Mumbai. The paparazzi spotted Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Mumbai Airport this evening.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma posed for paparazzi in Mumbai. They were a cool couple, dressed casually but stylishly. Anushka wore a black sweatshirt, track pants, and fanny pack. Her outfit included white sneakers, a baseball cap, and sunglasses. Virat Kohli wore a white t-shirt, black pants, and grey cap. Virat and Anushka smiled at the paparazzi, and he gave a thumbs-up. Check out the photos.

A viral photo shows Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at a temple in Nainital. There, they posed with fans. Earlier today, Anushka shared sun-kissed selfies from Uttarakhand. The actress can be seen basking in the winter sun, smiling.

On the work in front, Chakda ‘Xpress is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Last seen in 2018’s Zero by Aanand L Rai.

