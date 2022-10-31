‘Witch’ Neha Dhupia and ‘Dracula’ Angad Bedi ring in Halloween

For Halloween, Guriq was dressed as a pumpkin, Mehr as a spider, Angad Bedi as Dracula, and Neha as a witch.

A humorous video from their Halloween festivities has been posted by Neha.

Saba Ali Khan commented on the video, “This is SOOO adorable #happyhalloween.”

Advertisement

The family of Mehr and Guriq, along with Neha Dhupia husband, Angad Bedi, appears to have won this year’s contest for best Halloween costume. For Halloween, Guriq was dressed as a pumpkin, Mehr as a spider, Angad Bedi as Dracula, and Neha as a witch. A humorous video from their Halloween festivities has been posted by Neha.

Also Read Neha Dhupia says, “I don’t think happiness lies in your report card or grades.” In a recent interview for her short film Good Morning, Neha Dhupia...

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) Advertisement

Sharing the video on Instagram, Neha Dhupia wrote, “Boo.. from an upside down Dracula, a witch who came out in the day, a pumpkin who got a ride for a change and a cute little spider who is forever spinning her web #happyhalloween #calmdown.”

The song Calm Down by Selena Gomez and Rema is playing in the background as the video depicts them all having fun in their Halloween costumes. Neha is dressed as a witch, wearing a purple wig, a pointed black hat, a white top, and a black skirt. Angad is depicted dancing while wearing black casual clothing, a black cape, and artificial fangs. Guriq is seen sitting in his toy car wearing an orange suit shaped like a pumpkin and a headgear to go with it, while Mehr is seen wearing a dress with a spider theme.

Saba Ali Khan commented on the video, “This is SOOO adorable #happyhalloween.” A fan reacted, “How cute!” Another wrote, “Haha adorable!” A fan also mentioned Guriq, “That pumpkin!”

Also Read Neha Dhupia celebrates her son Guriq’s first birthday with photo shoot Actress Neha Dhupia was most recently seen in the Good Morning short....

A toy car was gifted to Guriq by Neha’s actor friend Soha Ali Khan on his first birthday earlier this month. Neha had thanked her in a fun post which read, “Thank you for gifting us our first fancy car aunty Soha @sakpataudi… we hope this becomes tradition even when we are 20!!”

Several Bollywood star kids gathered on Saturday for a Halloween party organised by their mutual friend Orhan Awatramani, featuring actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda.