Salaam Venky screening, Aamir khan’s new look

Articles
  • Salaam Venky, starring Kajol, is set for release.
  • Salaam Venky’s last scene had a special appearance by Aamir Khan.
  • Vishal Jethwa plays Kajol’s son Venky in the film.
Salaam Venky, starring Kajol, is set for release. The project marks Revathy’s return to filmmaking after a break. Vishal Jethwa from Mardaani plays Venky. Salaam Venky’s last scene had a special appearance by Aamir Khan.

Salaam Venky’s makers screened the film for cast, crew, and industry guests. Aamir Khan, who appears in Revathy’s film, sported a new look at the screening. Mr. Perfectionist wears a denim jacket and black t-shirt. Salt-and-pepper hair, beard, and glasses completed his new image.

Kajol, the film’s main woman, wore an embroidered grey saree with a maroon blouse and shawl. She wore a messy hairdo, bold necklace, and dewy makeup. Director Revathy wore an off-white silk saree.

Kajol’s mother and veteran actress Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukherjee, actor-voice artist Sharad Kelkar, Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta and her husband, actor Vatsal Sheth, actor-comedian Varun Sharma, and cricketer Yuvraj Singh attended the screening.

The movie, based on Shrikant Murthy’s book ‘The Last Hurrah,’ follows Sujata, who does everything she can to help her ailing son live to the fullest. Vishal Jethwa plays Kajol’s son Venky in the film. Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj, Aahana Kumra, Rajiv Khandelwal, and Kamal Sadnah co-star.

