Deepika Padukone-approved accessories to make this season

The glamour season isn’t just about outfits. Accessories are a daily highlight, so we’ll never hold back inspiration. Deepika Padukone’s hair accessories can make your looks statement-worthy. The Pathaan actress always wore roses and beaded headbands. Here are formulas for multiple chic styles.

When you want to shine at night. Deepika aced her Met Gala debut in a satin Tommy Hilfiger gown and a bejewelled headpiece. Blingy, pretty, and timeless.

Shaleena Nathani picked out a Bengal Tiger couture saree for Deepika. Her striped sequin saree and strapless blouse were styled in Cannes with an Art Nouveau headband. Now you know how to make your desi look royal.

Print. Brunch or a resort day await. Deepika’s past looks show she loves bandanas. As a jury member at Cannes 2022, the Bollywood actress wore a Sabyasachi shirt and trousers on day 1 and a bandana to finish her top knot.

Flower princess. If not on your wedding day, when? Deepika’s crown complemented her Sabyasachi lehenga. Roses pack the same punch as a traditional gajra. Your turn to show off a bun, braid, or other hairstyle.

Your scarf should be the focus, too. If you’re over simple, no-accessory hairstyles, think again. Skip your hoodie and add a red scarf to your winter look. A silk scarf gave a Valentino girl’s monochromatic outfit a cosy, hugging feel. Add drop earrings and winged eyeliner like actress 83.

Green elegance, uncomplicated. Weddings and parties will feature ribbons. For a red carpet event, the 36-year-old wore an Ashi Studio off-shoulder and floor-sweeping outfit with a ribbon around her low ponytail.

