Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt celebrates Valentine’s Day with her sister

Alia Bhatt celebrates Valentine’s Day with her sister

Articles
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt celebrates Valentine’s Day with her sister

Alia Bhatt celebrates Valentine’s Day with her sister

Advertisement
  • Alia Bhatt celebrated this special day with her sister.
  • Alia Bhatt shares a selfie with her sister.
  • Alia and Ranbir married in an intimate ceremony.
Advertisement

Valentine’s Day is one of those days when people celebrate love, usually with their love partners. Many celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to their partners. Alia Bhatt also celebrated this special day with a special person: her sister Shaheen Bhatt, not her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

 

 

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a selfie with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, with whom she spent the day having fun. Alia Bhatt shared two photos of herself and her sister without makeup. Alia’s hair is tied in a high ponytail, and both sisters are dressed in beige. Posing for the camera with wide smiles on their faces.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

 

Advertisement

On April 14, last year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai apartment. Raha, the couple’s daughter, was born in November 2022.

 

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh. She’ll make her Hollywood debut in the spy film Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will also appear in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt Sparkling in Sawan Gandhi Sheer Saree
Alia Bhatt Sparkling in Sawan Gandhi Sheer Saree

Alia Bhatt expressed her appreciation for the sheer trend. Alia's most recent...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the "stress" he's caused Royals
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem,
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem, "Sab Sitaray Humaray" 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story