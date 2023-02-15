Alia Bhatt celebrates Valentine’s Day with her sister

Alia Bhatt Sparkling in Sawan Gandhi Sheer Saree
Valentine’s Day is one of those days when people celebrate love, usually with their love partners. Many celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to their partners. Alia Bhatt also celebrated this special day with a special person: her sister Shaheen Bhatt, not her husband Ranbir Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a selfie with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, with whom she spent the day having fun. Alia Bhatt shared two photos of herself and her sister without makeup. Alia’s hair is tied in a high ponytail, and both sisters are dressed in beige. Posing for the camera with wide smiles on their faces.
On April 14, last year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai apartment. Raha, the couple’s daughter, was born in November 2022.
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh. She’ll make her Hollywood debut in the spy film Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will also appear in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.
