Kartik Aaryan returns to the big screen with Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan returns to the big screen with Rohit Dhawan.

Shehzada is receiving a broad release on more than 3000 screens.

Shehzada has sold about 7300 tickets as of Wednesday morning.

Kartik Aaryan returns to the big screen with the Rohit Dhawan-directed film Shehzada following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. After their 2019 comedy, Luka Chuppi, he and Kriti Sanon are reunited for the movie. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) just granted the movie U/A certification.

The film’s official runtime, including the end credits, is 145 minutes (2 hours 25 minutes). It’s billed as a pure family comedy featuring a cast that includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, and Ronit Roy, among others.

Shehzada is receiving a broad release on more than 3000 screens throughout the nation, albeit many of them are part of major chains and will be showing Ant Man & The Wasp concurrently. Despite the conflict, there will be enough performances and viewing opportunities for Shehzada to post a number on opening day and demonstrate consistent development moving forward.

The number of shows is anticipated to be in the neighbourhood of 9000 per day in India, though this number may change depending on the final terms of showcasing by Thursday night.

Shehzada‘s preview screenings began on Saturday evening, and single screens began showing on Monday. Shehzada has sold about 7300 tickets as of Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at the three national chains, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. PVR sells 4295 of the 7300 tickets, followed by Inox with 1550 and Cinepolis with 1450. Shehzada should aim for a final advance of around 30,000 tickets across the three chains before counting on sales to soar for on-the-spot reservations, particularly in the tier 2 and 3 centres.

From this point on, Shehzada should aim for an opening in the range of Rs 7 crore, which is feasible if the in-person reservations are strong. Due to the Mahashivratri holiday, there is a holiday on Saturday. If audience reports are positive, the holiday component should lead to a significant increase in business on Saturday, especially in the mass centers. For Shehzada, the focus is on the trajectory during the weekend and whether it will hold on Monday. The audience’s word of mouth will determine the weekend trajectory.

The movie is an adaptation of a well-liked Telugu film, and it is hoped that the Hindi version will gain the same respect because it has the makings of true multi-genre crowd-pleasing entertainment. The focus is currently on Friday.

