Kiara Advani’s brother shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony

On Valentine’s Day, newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani surprised their fans with a new set of photos from their mehendi ceremony. The couple posted on their social media accounts with the caption, “Pyaar ka rang chada hai.” A few hours later, Kiara’s brother Mishaal Advani shared a few pictures from the ceremony, one with his mother and one with Kiara.
Mishaal shared a set of pictures of himself with his mother and his sister Kiara. By dedicating this to mom and sister, he wrote, “Ain’t nobody loves me better.” Reacting to this sweet post, Kiara commented, “I Love You” with several heart emoticons.
Mishaal is dressed in a short white sherwani, black pants, and black shoes in the first photo, standing next to his mother, who is dressed in an orange lehenga. They’re posing with their arms around each other. The next photo shows Kiara leaning on Mishaal as they both smile at the camera. Kiara is seen wearing a white lehenga with a yellow dupatta and is adorned with substantial traditional jewellery.
On February 7, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married in an intimate wedding in the presence of their friends and family at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Following the release of wedding photos, the couple also released a wedding video, which quickly went viral.
