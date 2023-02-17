Salim Khan adds Helen’s name to his daughter’s wedding invitation

Salim Khan-Helen got married in 1980 while Salim was still married.

She claimed that Salim made sure to include Helen’s name in the wedding.

Dharmendra’s response when Salim gave him the invitation.

Salim Khan and Helen got married in 1980 while Salim was still married to Salma Khan, and the two of them had four kids. In a recent interview with Salim’s son Arbaaz Khan, Helen recalled an incident that left Dharmendra “struck” while praising Salim for being a “great man.” She claimed that Salim made sure to include Helen’s name in the wedding invitation along with her and Salma’s when their daughter Alvira Khan married actor Atul Agnihotri in 1995. She described Dharmendra’s response when Salim gave him the invitation to the wedding.

In 1980, Dharmendra and Hema Malini got hitched. From his first marriage to Prakash Kaur, he has four children: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeeta Deol, and Ajeeta Deol. Esha and Ahana Deol are two of Dharmendra’s daughters with Hema.

Salim was already married to Sushila Charak, who is now known as Salma Khan, when Helen and Salim wed in 1980. Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan are three of the couple’s sons, and Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan are two of their daughters. Salim and Salma wed in 1964.

In episode three of his talk show The Invincibles, Arbaaz asked Helen how she felt about the fact that her name was printed alongside the rest of the family on Alvira’s wedding invitation “(When) Alvira was getting married and you all had a wedding invitation card printed and in that card he said ‘Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen Khan and children invite you… And he took it to Dharmendra ji and Dharmendra ji was shocked to see ki mera naam bhi add kiya hai (that my name was also added to the wedding invite).”

When asked about Salim in the same interview with Arbaaz as to how their professional relationship developed into an emotional one, Helen responded, “Knowing your father, everyone knows him, he is a generous, just, fair and very compassionate person. In those days (when they began dating), he must have thought of me (since I was) going through a lot of court cases (at the time). Because of that he gave me a role in Immaan Dharam (1977), Dostana (1980), Don (1978). And then (when) we became friends, I used to come over, (your) mummy (Salma Khan) was very nice… I never ever wanted a separation from the family… I could not take that. And of course a lot of credit goes to mom (Salma), she must have gone through a lot at that time, I am 100 percent sure of that…”

