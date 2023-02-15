Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Virat and Jadeja dance steps

Pathaan has broken records as the biggest blockbuster film.

Shah Rukh Khan is quite active on Twitter.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Advertisement

Pathaan has broken all records as the biggest blockbuster film. Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster has left its mark on everyone around the world. People are dancing to the movie’s popular songs, and the effect can be seen on Indian cricketers as well. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja moved on the title track Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The viral video caught SRK’s attention, and he is impressed.

Shah Rukh Khan is quite active on Twitter interacting with fans. On twitter, he frequently hosts Ask SRK sessions. Yesterday, on Valentine’s Day, the actor launched the Ask SRK session for an interactive chat. Fans flooded in with messages, and among them was a video of Indian cricketers recreating Jhoome Jo Pathaan’s hook steps from the film Pathaan. He also asked the superstar to express his opinions.

During the first test match against Australia last week in Nagpur, a few Indian cricketers assembled on the pitch. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the title track from Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan is impressed and reviewed the steps calling it “Better than me”. He went on to say that he would have to learn it from Virat and Jadeja.

They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!! https://t.co/q1aCmZByDu Advertisement — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Pathan is still going strong after 20 days. The film has grossed approximately Rs 480 crore in India, with a total worldwide collection of Rs 946 crore. Siddharth Anand’s directorial is expected to cross the 1000 crore mark in the near future. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapdia, and Ashutosh Rana also are featured in the film. It is a part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe produced by Yash Raj Films.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan reveals his first Valentine’s Gift to Gauri Khan Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are popular couple of Bollywood. He...