Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Virat and Jadeja dance steps

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Virat and Jadeja dance steps

Articles
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Virat and Jadeja dance steps

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Virat and Jadeja dance steps

Advertisement
  • Pathaan has broken records as the biggest blockbuster film.
  • Shah Rukh Khan is quite active on Twitter.
  • Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan.
Advertisement

Pathaan has broken all records as the biggest blockbuster film. Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster has left its mark on everyone around the world. People are dancing to the movie’s popular songs, and the effect can be seen on Indian cricketers as well. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja moved on the title track Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The viral video caught SRK’s attention, and he is impressed.

Shah Rukh Khan is quite active on Twitter interacting with fans. On twitter, he frequently hosts Ask SRK sessions. Yesterday, on Valentine’s Day, the actor launched the Ask SRK session for an interactive chat. Fans flooded in with messages, and among them was a video of Indian cricketers recreating Jhoome Jo Pathaan’s hook steps from the film Pathaan. He also asked the superstar to express his opinions.

During the first test match against Australia last week in Nagpur, a few Indian cricketers assembled on the pitch. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the title track from Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan is impressed and reviewed the steps calling it “Better than me”. He went on to say that he would have to learn it from Virat and Jadeja.

 

 

Pathan is still going strong after 20 days. The film has grossed approximately Rs 480 crore in India, with a total worldwide collection of Rs 946 crore. Siddharth Anand’s directorial is expected to cross the 1000 crore mark in the near future. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapdia, and Ashutosh Rana also are featured in the film. It is a part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe produced by Yash Raj Films.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his first Valentine’s Gift to Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his first Valentine’s Gift to Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are popular couple of Bollywood. He...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the "stress" he's caused Royals
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem,
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem, "Sab Sitaray Humaray" 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story