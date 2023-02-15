Sidharth-Kiara look happy in an unseen photo with Manish Malhotra

Kiara and Sidharth exchanged vows in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023.

On February 7, 2023, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra exchanged vows in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Their wedding ceremony was captured in the most dreamy photos! Following that, the pair uploaded a wedding video on Instagram, giving us additional insights into the ceremony.

Fans have been waiting impatiently to view photos from Kiara and Sidharth‘s pre-wedding celebrations, and they are now available! “Pyaar ka ring chada hai,” Sidharth and Kiara commented with photos from their mehendi ceremony yesterday. Manish Malhotra’s synchronised ethnic costumes of ivory and yellow made the gorgeous couple sparkle. We have something for you if, like us, you can’t get enough of the breathtaking images!

Manish Malhotra shared a photo of himself posing with Kiara and Sidharth during the mehendi ceremony on his Instagram story. Sidharth and Manish Malhotra are seen posing on either side of the bride as Kiara stands in the centre.

For the stunning photograph, Kiara and Sidharth were seen beaming with happiness and flashing wide smiles. It allows us to have a better look at the bridal party’s attire and jewellery for the mehendi ceremony. Manish Malhotra captioned the image “The Fun Mehendi.”

Kiara Advani looked regal and elegant in a Manish Malhotra ivory chikankari lehenga. She teamed the lehenga with a golden netted sheer yellow dupatta that had hand embroidery, swarovski crystals, and pearls, as well as gold borders and a blouse that was embellished with pearls.

Kiara was spotted sporting a dramatic choker-type necklace in the polki style as well as another thick haar and matching earrings. Sidharth, meanwhile, looked dapper with a mustard kurta pyjama and a contrast-enhancing multicoloured Kashmiri shawl.

