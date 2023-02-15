Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidharth-Kiara look happy in an unseen photo with Manish Malhotra

Sidharth-Kiara look happy in an unseen photo with Manish Malhotra

Articles
Advertisement
Sidharth-Kiara look happy in an unseen photo with Manish Malhotra

Sidharth-Kiara look happy in an unseen photo with Manish Malhotra

Advertisement
  • Kiara and Sidharth exchanged vows in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023.
  • Their wedding ceremony was captured in the most dreamy photos.
  • Fans have been waiting impatiently to view photos.
Advertisement

On February 7, 2023, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra exchanged vows in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Their wedding ceremony was captured in the most dreamy photos! Following that, the pair uploaded a wedding video on Instagram, giving us additional insights into the ceremony.

Fans have been waiting impatiently to view photos from Kiara and Sidharth‘s pre-wedding celebrations, and they are now available! “Pyaar ka ring chada hai,” Sidharth and Kiara commented with photos from their mehendi ceremony yesterday. Manish Malhotra’s synchronised ethnic costumes of ivory and yellow made the gorgeous couple sparkle. We have something for you if, like us, you can’t get enough of the breathtaking images!

Manish Malhotra shared a photo of himself posing with Kiara and Sidharth during the mehendi ceremony on his Instagram story. Sidharth and Manish Malhotra are seen posing on either side of the bride as Kiara stands in the centre.

For the stunning photograph, Kiara and Sidharth were seen beaming with happiness and flashing wide smiles. It allows us to have a better look at the bridal party’s attire and jewellery for the mehendi ceremony. Manish Malhotra captioned the image “The Fun Mehendi.”

Kiara Advani looked regal and elegant in a Manish Malhotra ivory chikankari lehenga. She teamed the lehenga with a golden netted sheer yellow dupatta that had hand embroidery, swarovski crystals, and pearls, as well as gold borders and a blouse that was embellished with pearls.

Advertisement

Kiara was spotted sporting a dramatic choker-type necklace in the polki style as well as another thick haar and matching earrings. Sidharth, meanwhile, looked dapper with a mustard kurta pyjama and a contrast-enhancing multicoloured Kashmiri shawl.

Also Read

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Reception Stars make dazzling Apperance
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Reception Stars make dazzling Apperance

Alia Bhatt and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor arrived at Kiara Advani and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem,
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem, "Sab Sitaray Humaray" 
Harry and Meghan to move to 'commercial TV'
Harry and Meghan to move to 'commercial TV'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story