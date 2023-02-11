Advertisement
Suniel Shetty said there's no Hera Pheri without Shyam, Raju and Baburao

Suniel Shetty said there’s no Hera Pheri without Shyam, Raju and Baburao

Suniel Shetty said there’s no Hera Pheri without Shyam, Raju and Baburao

Suniel Shetty said there’s no Hera Pheri without Shyam, Raju and Baburao

  • Fans have enjoyed the comedy film Hera Pheri & Phir Hera Pheri.
  • Akshay Kumar declared his departure from the franchise.
  • Akshay Kumar will not be acting in Hera Pheri 3.
One of the most popular Bollywood franchises is without a doubt Hera Pheri. Fans have enjoyed watching the three actors in the comedy capers Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri, which starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal as the lead trio of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao.

With Hera Pheri 3, the franchise is now making a comeback, and the movie’s casting has received a lot of attention. While Akshay Kumar declared his departure from the franchise, it was claimed that Kartik Aaryan will appear in Hera Pheri.

Akshay Kumar declared at a gathering that he will not be acting in Hera Pheri 3 any longer. To find out what took place, Suniel Shetty said he would discuss the situation with Akshay Kumar.Now, in a recent interview, Suniel Shetty shared an update about it.

When Suniel Shetty was questioned about an update in an interview with India Today, he responded that he was crossing his fingers and that he still believed Shyam, Raju, and Baburao were essential to the success of Hera Pheri. “It will happen in the best possible way. Fingers crossed because I have always said Raju ke bina Shyam nahi aur Shyam ke bina Babu bhaiya nahi aur teeno ke bina Hera Phera nahi,” Suniel Shetty added.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

There is yet hope! Producer Firoz Nadiadwala reportedly resumed talks with actor Akshay Kumar to reprise his role as Raju in the Hera Pheri franchise in December 2022.

According to a source, “While everything was on paper with regard to the casting of Hera Pheri 3 with Kartik Aaryan, the tides are now changing again. Over the last 10 days, Firoz has met Akshay Kumar a couple of times to sort out all the differences and get him back to the loved franchise. He realizes how iconic the character is and also acknowledges that the credit to make the character scale new heights goes to the way in which Akshay enacted the part.”

