Demi Lovato spilled the beans on her inspiration for her song Fiimy
Demi Lovato spoke to Rolling Stone recently about where she got the inspiration for her song fiimy (f— it, I miss you) and how she found serenity in solitude. Demi told the publication: “For me, [it] is unmistakably influenced by actual life. This one was done early last year, so it’s been a while. I’m enjoying being alone today, but I did have a sad moment.”
Demi Lovato, 29, was asked if it was strange to revisit the powerful song today. To which she replied: “Sometimes when I compose songs, I’m in a completely different mood by the time they’re released. Whether or not that is the case, at one point or another, those were true lyrics emanating from my heart from where I was at the time. I never forget about the past or how I felt then. ‘Yeah, this is what I’ve been through,’ I say, wearing my songs as a badge of honour.”
Demi also talked about how she enjoys being alone and how she has learned a lot about herself as a result. Explaining that she wasn’t alone at the start of COVID. She didn’t want to be alone, which was a part of the scenario, and she eventually accepted it. She felt like she has learned more about herself while she’d been alone.
If you didn’t know, Lovato’s most recent relationship began in March 2020 with Max Ehrich. In July 2020, the two quarantined together and got engaged; however, Lovato called it off in September of the same year.
