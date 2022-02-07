Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Feb, 2022. 06:49 pm
Demi Lovato spilled the beans on her inspiration for her song Fiimy

07th Feb, 2022. 06:49 pm

Demi Lovato spoke to Rolling Stone recently about where she got the inspiration for her song fiimy (f— it, I miss you) and how she found serenity in solitude. Demi told the publication: “For me, [it] is unmistakably influenced by actual life. This one was done early last year, so it’s been a while. I’m enjoying being alone today, but I did have a sad moment.”

Read more: Demi Lovato drops new song in memory of late friend Tommy

Demi Lovato, 29, was asked if it was strange to revisit the powerful song today. To which she replied: “Sometimes when I compose songs, I’m in a completely different mood by the time they’re released. Whether or not that is the case, at one point or another, those were true lyrics emanating from my heart from where I was at the time. I never forget about the past or how I felt then. ‘Yeah, this is what I’ve been through,’ I say, wearing my songs as a badge of honour.”

Demi also talked about how she enjoys being alone and how she has learned a lot about herself as a result. Explaining that she wasn’t alone at the start of COVID. She didn’t want to be alone, which was a part of the scenario, and she eventually accepted it. She felt like she has learned more about herself while she’d been alone.

Read more: Demi Lovato discusses non-binary identity, ‘I’m as masculine as I am feminine’

If you didn’t know, Lovato’s most recent relationship began in March 2020 with Max Ehrich. In July 2020, the two quarantined together and got engaged; however, Lovato called it off in September of the same year.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

 

 

