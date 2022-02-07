Kanye West has finally took a mature decision to take down all of his recent Instagram posts about Ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has officially taken down all of his recent Instagram posts in which he chastised Kim Kardashian. Kanye West went all out on Instagram, saying that she has been preventing him from seeing their children. He also voiced out his displeasure with daughter North’s decision to join TikTok. He claimed Kim accused him of putting a hit out on her before deleting all of his posts.

Read more: Kanye West hits back at Kim Kardashian after daughter North TikTok video

“Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her,” the rapper wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “So let me get this straight, I beg to attend to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs. Then I go play with my son and I take my Akira comic novels and I’m accused of stealing.”

While Kim did not respond to Kanye’s tweet, it was noticed that Kanye had removed not only the post in which he claimed Kim accused him of “putting a hit out on her,” but also his earlier ones, hours later.

Read more: Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox wants him and Kim Kardashian to ‘resolve’ their issues

In February of last year, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye. North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, are the couple’s four children. Following West’s reconciliation attempts, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum filed documents to be legally single in December 2021.

Kim issued a statement last week in reaction to Kanye’s online insults, stating that divorce is already traumatic and that Kanye’s fixation with trying to control and manipulate the situation has only added to the misery.