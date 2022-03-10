Actor Stanley Tucci opens up on his struggle with Cancer

Following his victorious battle with cancer, actor Stanley Tucci considers himself extremely fortunate.

The ‘Hunger Games’ star, who was diagnosed in 2017, claimed in a recent interview that he is “extremely blessed” to be alive after his initial scan missed the tumour near the base of his tongue.

“I had a scan done, but it missed it. And, of course, when you suspect something is wrong. You’re also terrified there is something wrong,” Tucci explained.

He revealed that a doctor eventually discovered a 3-centimetre (1-inch) tumour. Tucci, who initially revealed his cancer struggle in 2021, added, “They couldn’t do surgery since the tumour was too huge.”

“It’s a miracle it didn’t spread further.” He told the newspaper, “It had been in me for such a long time.”

The 61-year-old actor was subjected to a 35-day radiation treatment as well as seven rounds of chemotherapy, which left him unable to taste or smell. He was also unable to eat, forcing him to rely on a feeding tube.

Tucci began to regain his senses and capacity to eat after his treatments finished in 2018. Which he characterised as “simply the most amazing thing in the world.” Because it allowed him to rediscover his enthusiasm for eating.

Felicity Blunt, the actor’s wife, was also praised for helping him get through the terrible incident.

