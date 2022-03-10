Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:29 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Actor Stanley Tucci opens up on his struggle with Cancer

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:29 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Following his victorious battle with cancer, actor Stanley Tucci considers himself extremely fortunate.
The ‘Hunger Games’ star, who was diagnosed in 2017, claimed in a recent interview that he is “extremely blessed” to be alive after his initial scan missed the tumour near the base of his tongue.
“I had a scan done, but it missed it. And, of course, when you suspect something is wrong. You’re also terrified there is something wrong,” Tucci explained.

Read more: Felicity Blunt, who is Stanley Tucci’s wife?

He revealed that a doctor eventually discovered a 3-centimetre (1-inch) tumour. Tucci, who initially revealed his cancer struggle in 2021, added, “They couldn’t do surgery since the tumour was too huge.”
“It’s a miracle it didn’t spread further.” He told the newspaper, “It had been in me for such a long time.”
The 61-year-old actor was subjected to a 35-day radiation treatment as well as seven rounds of chemotherapy, which left him unable to taste or smell. He was also unable to eat, forcing him to rely on a feeding tube.

Read more: Chris Cairns former New Zealand all-rounder diagnosed with bowel cancer

Tucci began to regain his senses and capacity to eat after his treatments finished in 2018. Which he characterised as “simply the most amazing thing in the world.” Because it allowed him to rediscover his enthusiasm for eating.
Felicity Blunt, the actor’s wife, was also praised for helping him get through the terrible incident.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

5 hours ago
29 people die of leptospirosis in Fiji

SUVA - Fiji has recorded 991 cases of leptospirosis with 29 deaths...
5 hours ago
Samoa reports four new COVID-19 cases

SUVA - Samoa reported on Thursday four new COVID-19 positive cases in...
8 hours ago
Malaysia reports 30,246 new COVID-19 infections, 113 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 30,246 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight...
8 hours ago
South Korea reports 327,549 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 327,549 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight...
8 hours ago
Mongolia adds 120 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia reported 120 new COVID-19 cases in the past...
8 hours ago
India logs 4,184 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,980,067 on Thursday, as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Megan Fox
4 mins ago
Megan Fox’s floral ensemble captivates fans, and she compares the design to her grandmother’s couch

Megan Fox dazzled onlookers with her chic look in a flesh-baring floral...
Avneet
6 mins ago
Avneet Kaur dresses up for her photoshoot in a lush blue lehenga

Avneet Kaur is an Indian film actress, dancer, and model. She was...
Yasra Rizvi is tired of 'Unprofessional and Self-Proclaimed Stars'
7 mins ago
Yasra Rizvi is tired of ‘Unprofessional and Self-Proclaimed Stars’

While many make-up artists are speaking out against a specific diva, Yasra...
Elon Musk
7 mins ago
Grimes and Elon Musk secretly welcomed their second child, their seventh child, via surrogate

Yet another! On Thursday, March 10, Grimes revealed that she and Elon...
Adsence Ad 300X600