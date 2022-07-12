Jennifer Lopez speaks up about her panic attacks: ‘I’m paralysed.’

‘On the Floor’ hitmaker has been struggling with severe panic attacks

Jennifer Lopez has just sent fans on an emotional roller coaster by opening up about panic episodes and the resulting ‘paralysis.’

The singer revealed these revelations in the most recent issue of her popular newsletter, On the JLo.

In it, she claimed, “I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me.”

“I went from feeling totally normal to thinking about what I needed to do that day and all of a sudden I felt as if I couldn’t move … I was completely frozen.”

JLo tugged at heartstrings and admitted,

“I found myself feeling physically paralyzed, I couldn’t see clearly and then the physical symptoms I was having started to scare me and the fear compounded itself. Now I know it was a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion, but I had never even heard the term at the time.” “By the time I got there, I could at least speak again and I was so terrified I thought I was losing my mind.”

