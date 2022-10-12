Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wordle today October 13, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle today October 13, 2022: Here’s answer

Articles
Advertisement
Wordle today October 13, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle today October 13, 2022: Here’s answer

Advertisement
  • The answer to Wordle 481 is a little tricky today, Thursday, October 13, 2022.
  • Since the word isn’t used very often, players have to make the most of their chances.
  • We’ve given you all the possible hints so you can figure out the answer on your own.
Advertisement

The answer to Wordle 481 is a little tricky today, Thursday, October 13, 2022. Most players will have to look for help online if they want to get the score. Since the word isn’t used very often, the players have to make the most of their chances if they want to get the score. We’re here to give our readers all the possible hints so they can figure out the answer on their own and keep their score streak going.

This Thursday, October 13, 2022, the answer to Wordle 481 has a lot of vowels, so players should start by looking at those letters. This will help you find the other letter quickly. Millions of people all over the world liked playing the word game on the internet. It helps us learn new English words and increase the number of words we know over time.

Most people can remember the rules of the word game quickly. To play the game, you need to go to the website for the New York Times. The puzzles change at midnight so that people can work on them in the morning.

13 October 2022 Wordle 481 Clues

  1. The first hint is that today’s Wordle starts with the letter “E.”
    2. Advertisement
  2. The second sign is that there are three vowels in today’s Wordle.
  3. This is your third hint. The word for today ends with the letter “L.”
  4. Awful day? Don’t worry, just look below for the answer to Wordle 481!

Today’s Wordle 481 answer:

Advertisement

Want to know what the answer is? Now that we’ve given you all the possible hints, it’s time to give you the word of the day.

Here is Wordle 481’s daily word for Thursday, October 13, 2022:

EQUAL

Also Read

Wordle today October 12, 2022: Here’s answer
Wordle today October 12, 2022: Here’s answer

Today, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the answer to Wordle 480 is a...

Read More News On

Catch all the E-games News, Gaming News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Australian Open: Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic disappointed over schedule
Australian Open: Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic disappointed over schedule
Norbert Haug opened up about the decay of Formula1 in Germany
Norbert Haug opened up about the decay of Formula1 in Germany
Everton manager Lampard says
Everton manager Lampard says "I don't get that far down the line to fear, I just do my job"
ICC released schedule for ICC Awards 2022 winners announcements
ICC released schedule for ICC Awards 2022 winners announcements
Arteta 'trying' to build team which keeps balance on mental and physical aspects
Arteta 'trying' to build team which keeps balance on mental and physical aspects
Jamahal Hill defeated Glover to win UFC Light Heavyweight Title
Jamahal Hill defeated Glover to win UFC Light Heavyweight Title
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story