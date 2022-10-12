Wordle today October 13, 2022: Here’s answer

The answer to Wordle 481 is a little tricky today, Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The answer to Wordle 481 is a little tricky today, Thursday, October 13, 2022. Most players will have to look for help online if they want to get the score. Since the word isn’t used very often, the players have to make the most of their chances if they want to get the score. We’re here to give our readers all the possible hints so they can figure out the answer on their own and keep their score streak going.

This Thursday, October 13, 2022, the answer to Wordle 481 has a lot of vowels, so players should start by looking at those letters. This will help you find the other letter quickly. Millions of people all over the world liked playing the word game on the internet. It helps us learn new English words and increase the number of words we know over time.

Most people can remember the rules of the word game quickly. To play the game, you need to go to the website for the New York Times. The puzzles change at midnight so that people can work on them in the morning.

13 October 2022 Wordle 481 Clues

The first hint is that today's Wordle starts with the letter "E." The second sign is that there are three vowels in today's Wordle. This is your third hint. The word for today ends with the letter "L." Awful day? Don't worry, just look below for the answer to Wordle 481!