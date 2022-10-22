Advertisement
Edition: English
Wordle today October 23, 2022: Here’s answer

Articles
Wordle today October 23, 2022: Here’s answer

  • Wordle 489 will be released on Friday, October 23, 2022.
  • The answer is not a simple term and could be difficult to guess without some hints.
  • Each day we provide our Wordle players with a new set of fascinating clues and hints to help them beat the game.
Can you wait to get started on today’s Wordle? Wordle 489 will be released on Friday, October 23, 2022, and we’re here to assist all you dedicated Wordle players who can’t wait to get cracking on the new puzzle right away.

If you play Wordle every day, we want you to know that the answer is not a simple term and could be difficult to guess without some hints.

Wordle, a popular word generator invented by Josh Wardle, produces fresh, difficult, and out-of-the-ordinary words every day. So, let’s get started helping the regular Wordle players who are stuck on the current level.

Each day, we provide our Wordle players with a new set of fascinating clues and hints to help them beat the game. We have some fantastic clues and hints for the upcoming Wordle 489, which will be published on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Don’t mind me while I go see what they are.

Tricks to solve Wordle 491 on October 2

  1. Words 2 and 8 both have a Y.
  2. is the only one with a B.
  3. Words 3 and 6 both have a C.is the only one with a V.
  4. Words 1 and 5 both have the same letter.
  5. Words 1, 4, and 8 all have a double letter.
  6. Here are the first letters of each of the words:
Sunday, October 23, 2022, Wordle 491 Answer

If our hints and clues didn’t help you figure out the answer to Wordle today, don’t worry. We have the answer for you. So, the answer to Sunday, October 23, 2022 is: MUMMY!

