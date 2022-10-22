Wordle today October 23, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle 489 will be released on Friday, October 23, 2022.

Can you wait to get started on today’s Wordle? Wordle 489 will be released on Friday, October 23, 2022, and we’re here to assist all you dedicated Wordle players who can’t wait to get cracking on the new puzzle right away.

Wordle, a popular word generator invented by Josh Wardle, produces fresh, difficult, and out-of-the-ordinary words every day. So, let’s get started helping the regular Wordle players who are stuck on the current level.

Sunday, October 23, 2022, Wordle 491 Answer

If our hints and clues didn’t help you figure out the answer to Wordle today, don’t worry. We have the answer for you. So, the answer to Sunday, October 23, 2022 is: MUMMY!

