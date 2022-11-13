Advertisement
Founder of Hogwarts Legacy characters explains major plot points

Articles
  • Hogwarts Legacy’s character creation is mostly predictable.
  • You can construct a male-presenting, female-sounding individual with a bed in either dormitory.
  • This is a step toward making Hogwarts Legacy friendly for Harry Potter fans.
Before its formal launch, Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter RPG, was surrounded by speculation. Specifically, character creation.

There are good reasons why a character creator is so popular. Each Harry Potter character is sorted into a house, reflecting something about them. It’s crucial for Hogwarts Legacy, a roleplaying game, that players can develop and inhabit a character that matches how they wish to play.
JK Rowling’s comments also drew attention. The writer argues against trans women using women’s bathrooms on Twitter and in writings.

This is why tonight’s Hogwarts Legacy stream was so interesting: how would the game handle sex and gender? JK Rowling’s declared beliefs?
Avalanche Studios has handled this touchy matter admirably, allowing users to build avatars that resemble the characters they choose to portray. This sensitivity should continue throughout the game in how you and other characters interact.

This is a step toward making Hogwarts Legacy a friendly forum for Harry Potter fans whose ties with the novels have been tested by JK Rowling’s words.

Hogwarts Legacy’s character creation is mostly predictable. Choose from predefined character builds, modify face characteristics, skin and hair colour, hairdo, and eyewear. Full circular rims are Harry Potter-like, but I prefer half-moon frames.

In the final panel of the character creator, you can choose between ‘Voice one’ and ‘Voice two,’ with one sounding more masculine and one more feminine.

Final choice: witches’ or wizards’ room in your house’s dormitory. The creators never mention gender. You can construct a male-presenting, female-sounding individual with a bed in either dormitory, according to the game’s tools.

