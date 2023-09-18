Xbox Game Pass will no longer offer one of the 8 Games

The Xbox Game Pass is making some changes, and it looks like eight games.

The Xbox Game Pass is making some changes, and it looks like eight games will be removed from the service later this month. The official announcement of which games will be leaving in September is usually paired with the announcement of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the latter half of September. We can expect this reveal to happen on Tuesday, September 19.

It’s highly likely that the announcement on September 19 will not only introduce the new Xbox Game Pass games for the second half of September 2023 but also provide updates on Game Pass Ultimate perks. Additionally, it will feature the day one release of “Lies of P,” which is joining the Game Pass lineup on September 19.

Microsoft often combines this good news about Xbox Game Pass with the list of games leaving the service, making it easier for fans to handle any disappointment. While the official announcement is yet to come, the Xbox Game Pass Leaving Soon section has already been updated. Although specific departure dates for some of these games might vary, it’s a safe bet that titles like Beacon Pines, Despot’s Game, Last Call BBS, Moonscars, Prodeus, Outriders, Shenzhen I/O, and Weird West will all be leaving Xbox Game Pass on September 30.

Xbox Game Pass Games Leaving September 2023:

Beacon Pines

Last Call BBS

Moonscars

Prodeus

Outriders

Shenzhen I/O

For all the Xbox Game Pass subscribers out there, you’ve got a couple of weeks left to give these games a shot and decide if you’d like to buy them to keep. As is the norm, Xbox Game Pass offers games at a 20% discount while they are on the service, so you can snag your favorites at a lower price than usual. Naturally, some games that are leaving the Xbox Game Pass lineup might be more appealing to you than others.

Among the games departing Xbox Game Pass at the end of September 2023, the top-rated one is the throwback first-person shooter Prodeus. So, it might be a good idea to give it a try before the others. Beacon Pines and Weird West also have their share of fans. However, it’s worth noting that the remaining games leaving Game Pass in September 2023 received mixed reactions from both fans and critics. This includes “Outriders,” a cooperative looter shooter from People Can Fly and Square Enix that generated quite a bit of buzz as one of the most highly anticipated day-one Game Pass titles in 2021.

In any case, Xbox Game Pass subscribers should have enough time to sample all the games leaving the service at the end of September. This way, you can decide if you’d like to pay a little extra to add these games to your personal library for keeps.

