Jessie James Decker addresses her struggle with mental health

The author of Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate wrote a lengthy piece. In which she discussed “some family concerns” that had arisen in recent years. John James, Jessie’s brother, has a tense relationship with the country singer, her mother Karen Parker, and her sister Sydney Rae Bass (née James). John later admitted that he hadn’t spoken to the women in a while.

“I would’ve never chose to deal with that publicly and open that door to such a personal family matter, but it happened, and it hurts my heart. I don’t handle social media or trolls like I used to. During the private family matter, a hate page on Reddit developed,” Decker recalled. “I’m ripped apart constantly on a daily basis, which kills me a little every day, and makes me wonder what my purposes in this business and truthfully makes me consider quitting everything sometimes and disappear. With how progressive we are getting in this digital world of preventing bullying, I still don’t know how a page like that is allowed and fear my sweet daughter seeing it somedays.”

Decker explained that she wanted fans to know that her life wasn’t perfect because she knows they can relate. “I know I’m not alone. And I wanted you to know you’re not alone too,” she concluded.