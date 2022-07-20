Lisa Kudrow reveals why she had to do an extra audition to bag Phoebe Buffay’s role in Friends

Lisa Kudrow starred as Phoebe Buffay for all ten seasons of the show.

. The actress had to do an extra audition for director Jim Burrows.

She was first fired from Burrows’ series Frasier before being cast as Phoeba.

Lisa Kudrow in a recent interview, the actress said it wasn’t easy to get Buffay’s part and that she had to undergo an additional audition.

Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay for all ten seasons of the show, had to show director Jim Burrows that she was perfect for the role, mostly because she was taken off his previous show. The actress was first fired from the famous show Frasier, which was made by Burrows. At the time, she said she was “mistakenly cast.” “I knew that Jim figured out that I was wrong from the table read, so I thought, ‘Oh, he doesn’t like me or what I do,'” she said about Burrows’ thoughts on her playing Phoebe.

She admitted that she was asked to do a special audition for Burrows which she found out later was not the case for the rest of the cast members. She said, “I thought maybe everyone had to do it, but I found out a few years ago that I was the only one. Just to make sure that it was all OK with Jimmy that I played Phoebe.”

Although the Friends star admitted that eventually Burrows and her earned each other’s trust. Kudrow’s Friends role earned her six Emmy nominations for playing Phoebe Buffay and she also bagged the supporting actress in a comedy series Emmy for her role as Phoebe in the show’s fourth season.