Netflix sues unofficial Bridgerton musical creators

Netflix sues Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear for copyright and trademark violation.

The pair hosted a live performance of the Grammy-winning album at The Kennedy Center.

The record was published in September 2021 and won the 2022 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Netflix claims the duo’s songs borrow “liberally and nearly identically from Bridgerton across a number of original musical creators of expression” from Bridgerton’s “plot, pace, sequence of events, mood, setting, and themes.”

In their complaint, Netflix claimed that they repeatedly told the pair that “such works were not authorised,” adding, “At each step of the way, Barlow & Bear’s representatives repeatedly assured Netflix that they understood Netflix’s position and led Netflix to believe that Netflix would be consulted before Barlow & Bear took steps beyond streaming their album online in audio-only format.”

According to legal docs, the streaming service knew of Barlow and Bear’s NYC show in June. The two will also perform in London on September 20

The lawsuit states. “Barlow & Bear’s ‘The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ is not authorised by Netflix, Shondaland, or Julia Quinn.”

Added, “And Netflix has never given Barlow & Bear permission to create or perform ‘The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ live, let alone at the Kennedy Center or Royal Albert Hall, or to create new derivative works based on the Bridgerton intellectual property.”

Netflix allegedly told Barlow and Bear’s representation not to do “live performances” or “other derivative works that would conflict with Netflix’s own planned events,” including The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton musical creators’ experience.

The Kennedy Center performance went through against Netflix’s concerns on July 26, 2022, before a sold-out crowd.

The firm also claimed the couple sold unapproved items and misrepresented to the audience that they had permission to use Netflix’s BRIDGERTON trademark.

Netflix claims Bear and Barlow’s conduct will cause “irreparable consumer uncertainty” about their performances and sales. The streaming service wants declaratory, injunctive, legal, and other relief.

Shonda Rhimes and Julia Quinn have also addressed the complaint.

Rhimes told the media source, “What started as a fun celebration by Barlow & Bear on social media has turned into the blatant taking of intellectual property solely for Barlow & Bear’s financial benefit,”

“Just as Barlow & Bear would not allow others to appropriate their IP for profit, Netflix cannot stand by and allow Barlow & Bear to do the same with Bridgerton.”

Julia was “flattered and delighted” by Barlow and Bear’s efforts.

Julia told the newspaper, “There’s a difference between composing on TikTok and recording for profit.” “As independent creative professionals, I hope Barlow & Bear appreciate the need to preserve other professionals’ intellectual property, including the Bridgerton characters and storylines I created over 20 years ago.”

