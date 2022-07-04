Scott Disick Parties With Abby Wetherington and Others in Miami

Scott Disick was caught having a day on the water with several bikini-clad models

Scott Disick was caught having a day on the water with several bikini-clad models—including Jake Paul’s ex, Abby Wetherington.

At a yacht party in Miami, less than a month after splitting up with model Rebecca Donaldson.

Whereas he started his Fourth of July weekend with an Aperol Spritz.

Scott was seen in pictures from the celebrations sporting a black Prada outfit, sunglasses. Whereas he started his Fourth of July weekend with an Aperol Spritz.

A second image shows the 24-year-old model, who was dressed in a black swimsuit, receiving what looks to be a little plate with a candle on it from the Flip It Like Disick actor.

Following his breakup with Rebecca, Scott reportedly “wants to be single and live freely,” according to a source who spoke a News agency. After dating for two months, the pair called it quits in June. They made their red carpet debut at the The Kardashians premiere in April.

Scott has since been spotted in public with model Holly Scarfone. Before he and Rebecca made their romance public. He and the Too Hot to Handle star also spent time together and went out to dinner at Nobu Malibu in February. He was given photo credit for a lingerie photo shoot that she shared on Instagram the following month.