Victoria Beckham on how being bullied inspired her in her business

Victoria Beckham has disclosed how she began “burying” herself in garments.

As a result of being referred to as “skeletal” and “porky.”

The celebrity talked about how the criticism she has received has inspired her to “do something different” with her fashion business.

In a recent interview, Victoria, who owns the clothing line VB Body, discussed how the media used to regard her. “You know, it’s very much what fashion people do. I wanted to do something different. I decided I wanted to wear more fitted dresses,” she said. “I wanted to show more skin. I wanted to celebrate the fact that I’m a woman. And I wanted to stop hiding under clothes.”

Victoria talked about a time when publications could publish critical stories about women’s bodies and how her new outlook seems like a resolve. “Pointing to every single part of my body as to where I had to focus on losing the weight from. Imagine doing that now.”

She also mentioned a recently discovered old clip a friend had forwarded to her. In which Virgin Radio host Chris Evans was featured. “I went on a TV show called Don’t Forget Your Toothbrush with Chris Evans many years ago, and I’d just had Brooklyn and lost a lot of weight after,” she said.

David Beckham spoke about his wife’s diet a podcast as well. Explaining that Victoria had eaten “the same thing for the last 25 years.” “Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate from that,” he added.